Law and order trumps GOP of course seems confused by how law and order works





If there’s one thing Republicans hate, it’s his crime.

Take their 2022 midterm closing message, summed up easily by this video of New York Governor’s challenger Lee Zeldins fans furiously chanting Crime! Crime! Crime! in an apparent effort to reverse Beetlejuice’s crime.

Someone really should do something about all this crime, they ask, but not the Democrats, because Democrats, as the RNC says, just love crime and there’s no denying it.

As Republicans rather profess to love law and order, it’s becoming increasingly unclear whether they even understand how law and order works. Judging by their steadfast defense of Donald Trump and the SCOTUS judges as more of a luxury vacation appeal, they seem to think bending or breaking the law is only wrong when it’s rumored a Democrat has done it. . Whenever one of them is in legal danger, they hide in a fog of willful ignorance and contradictions, where ideas about law and order become much looser.

Three years ago, in response to the social unrest following the murder of George Floyd, Trump called himself the president of law and order. Cut to 2023 and the President of Law and Order now finds himself facing two indictments, one of which is criminal. How did incumbent GOP politicians who, it bears repeating, do not support crime react to this news? By disputing the charges, spitting whataboutism by heart and, in at least one case, outright declaring war.

The right-wing media responded by making even more spirited wagon circles. If it sounded familiar when Fox News Jesse Watters said about Trump’s indictment for classified documents, was talking about a piece of paper, it’s because Watters almost identically downplayed the Trump’s secret money charges two months earlier, asking on air, Did Democrats just indict a former president over sex? Why stop there, to reduce crimes to their constituent elements? Who said Jeffrey Dahmer’s cannibalistic killing spree wasn’t just his aggressive food prep era. (It all depends on Dahmer’s vote.)

Either way, the push from high-ranking Trump advocates worked as intended. A CBS News/YouGov poll released June 11 found that 61% of Republican voters polled said the indictment did not change their opinion of Trump, while 80% said he should still be able to. take office in 2025 even if convicted. The Olympic-level mental and moral gymnastics required to pull off that landing is astounding. Or they would be if the last six years hadn’t happened.

Trump has long been known by those who are attached to reality as an objectively, empirically just fraud, a fraudulent person. He kicked off his presidency by settling a $25 million class action lawsuit against his fake university and spent the rest engulfed in stinky Pigpen-style corruption lines, with more than a dozen of his close associates arrested, charged or jailed. . at the time. None of these blatant frauds succeeded in tarnishing his position within the crime-hating party that backed him, nor did an attempted insurrection in his honor, in which several alleged crime-hating cops were brutally attacked.

While Trump was still in office, his defenders had at least the fig leaf of Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted. Any evidence of alleged criminality was years away from being seen inside a courtroom, so it was easier to dismiss at the time. What’s different now is that the chickens of Trump’s legal exposure have finally gone home, in the form of at least four separate investigations that have already unearthed tons of incriminating evidence, and yet his defenders are still rooting it through. all to pure vibes, like a flying Wile E. Coyote refusing to look down.

Instead, they are staring straight ahead, at the same narrative of persecution that has colored Trump’s entire presidency. The many serious charges he now faces amount, in their eyes, to a political stunt carried out by unscrupulous actors with a raging vendetta. If they can do it to him, they can do it to you, defenders say, as if keeping top secret documents and hampering their return was something that happened to Trump, and could possibly happen to any of the patriotic civilians car dealership owners. who support him. As too many conservatives say, crime is something only the bad guys do and the good people are falsely accused by the enemies of the crusades.

They refuse to address the root of the problem in favor of a partisan perspective. Why bother sifting through so much damning evidence when a wannabe dictator has his rival arrested waiting to confirm his background? They complain about the politics of it all, even as the Biden administration bends over backwards to avoid conflicts of interest. They focus on the unprecedented nature of the moment, as if Barack Obama was free only because of Trump’s benevolence, rather than the fact that his grossly flawed presidency involved no prosecutable crimes. And at the same time, they conveniently forgot how hard Trump pushed for investigations into Obama, all of which turned up chicken eggs, and how he made the future imprisonment of his political rival Hillary Clinton a catchphrase and a campaign promise.

Even after an audio leak last week revealed Trump was happily showering Mar-a-Lago guests with classified documents, the likes of Sean Hannity have been tripping over to give him the benefit of the doubt. Where was even a fraction of that ridiculous generosity in the fruitless Benghazi hearings? Where was he in the transparent political investigation into alleged Bidens corruption? Where is it right now, with Hunter Biden being charged by a Trump-appointed prosecutor for the crimes he actually committed, rather than the assortment of wickedness in the collective rights fever dream? And where is it when hundreds of people unrelated to the presidency are wrongfully convicted each year? The outrage over the persecution only ever flows in one direction.

As much as the media loves a two-sided narrative, there’s no negative picture for that kind of shoot-a-guy-on-Fifth-Avenue loyalty. Democrats are too stuck on even the appearance of following the rules to ever support someone who looks as guilty as Trump. Anyone who suggests that prominent Democrats would swear armed resistance in Bidens’ name if he was caught on camera admitting to a crime he was accused of is not being honest with themselves.

Consider how the two sides handled simultaneous sex scandals in late 2017, at the white-hot epicenter of the #MeToo movement. The Dems reluctantly released Al Franken, despite glaring ambiguities in the charges against him, while the GOP lined up behind Trump’s endorsement of U.S. Senate nominee Roy Moore, which Trump reiterated after he came out that Moore was an accused child molester who was allegedly banned from a mall for attacking underage girls. Alabama voters thankfully ended up going in another direction, but this biting election only shows what the crime-hating ranks and files are willing to put up with.

What would it take for the GOP not to line up behind Trump now, when the walls may finally be closing in on him? Probably nothing. But if so, there’s a real possibility they’ll have a convicted felon as their candidate in 2024, an outcome that would be criminally appropriate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-law-and-order-gop-sure-seems-confused-by-how-law-and-order-works The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos