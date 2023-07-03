PIA launches post-Hajj operation to bring Saudi Arabia’s hujjaj back





ISLAMABAD – PIA’s post-Hajj operation to bring hujjaj back from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan began on July 2, a PIA spokesperson said on Sunday. The first post-Hajj flights reached Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar on Sunday, bringing back more than 1,300 hujjaj. PIA brought over 377 hujjaj to Karachi, 392 to Islamabad, 323 hujjaj to Lahore and 276 hujjaj to Peshawar. The hujjaj of the first flight to Karachi were welcomed and received by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, PIA Airport Station Manager Javed Pechuho as well as PIA Passenger Processing Services Managers and the hujjaj received garlands of roses. CAA officials were also present to welcome the hujjaj. At Islamabad airport, the hujjajs were met and received by Senator Talha Mehmood who also accompanied the hujjajs on the same flight from Jeddah.

The Lahore airport hujjaj were greeted and received by PIA Airport Station Manager Ali Abbas Shah and PIA Passenger Handling Services Managers, while the airport hujjaj from Peshawar were welcomed and received by officials of PIA and CAA. PIA officials welcomed and received the hujjaj at all airports and presented rose garlands. PIA will operate nearly 268 flights to bring 61,467 Hujjaj back to Pakistan. Nearly 41,000 government regime hujjaj, 19,000 private hujjaj and 600 khuddam from Jeddah and Medina airports will arrive in Pakistan on PIA flights. PIA will operate direct Hajj flights to Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Peshawar. PIA has made special Hujjaj arrangements at Jeddah and Medina airports with Hajj teams to facilitate Hujjaj. The post-Hajj PIA operation will end on August 2, 2023.

