The Tories need a new Boris Johnson to hope to win the London mayoral election again
A high-profile Labor mayor, planning a major expansion of a car charging scheme, can’t believe his luck when the Tories can’t find a heavyweight candidate to take him on. But the date isn’t 2023, it’s 2006, and the incumbent in question isn’t Sadiq Khan, it’s Ken Livingstone.
While history doesn’t exactly repeat itself, politics is riddled with strange echoes of the past and the current state of the race to lead our capital should give the Conservative Party pause.
When Livingstone was in charge of London City Hall over 16 long years ago, I remember David Cameron being so unhappy with the thinness of the Tory field that he suspended the whole selection process the very day that nominations were to be closed.
Cameron felt the London race was so important to his party’s reputation that he actually cut short his summer vacation to announce a six-month delay.
Then, as now, a series of famous names had excluded themselves. Michael Portillo, Sebastian Coe, even former BBC chairman Greg Dyke couldn’t be tempted. Popular LBC radio host Nick Ferrari (who has again been linked with the Tory candidacy recently) joked that he could not take the pay cut.
So instead of relying on a list of relative unknowns (including, in this case, a certain James Cleverly, now our Foreign Secretary), Cameron turned to Boris Johnson to flesh out the list and the rest is indeed history.
Johnson beat Livingstone twice and set in motion a political revival that eventually led to his true dream job as prime minister.
Back here and now, Daniel Korski’s withdrawal from the race to be Sadiq Khan’s Tory opponent has left many party MPs in a state of depression over their general lack of heavy hitters. The remaining contenders, Susan Hall and Mozammel Hossain, seem unlikely to cause an upset.
What dismays many Tories is that they think Khan is there for the taking, as one MP told me recently. His expanded Ultra Low Emissions (Ulez) Zone, which will charge older polluting vehicles £12.50 a day to drive in the area, is even causing concern among Labor who fear it will undermine their campaign in the by-election of Uxbridge.
Some worry about demographic shifts that seem to be making London a stronger Labor city year on year. Seemingly impregnable Tory town halls like Westminster, Wandsworth and Barnet, which turned red last year, are part of a wider trend where a younger, more diverse and more educated capital is also threatening their parliamentary hold.
Others believe that the national political situation is the real reason why their chances of becoming mayor of London are so slim. Thirteen long years of Tory rule in No 10 even outweighs eight years of Khan rule in City Hall. In 2008, when Livingstone was so dramatically defeated, the stars of Johnsons and Camerons were both on the rise among a nation-weary audience.
That’s why some Tories think a lot of potential candidates are missing this time around. Running in 2028, when a Keir Starmer government may be on the rocks, is a much more attractive prospect.
George Osborne is one of those who could well imagine his chances five years from now. But neither he, nor Sajid Javid, nor Justine Greening, nor star Apprentice Baroness Karren Brady were interested this time around. It’s the meh part of the cycle, that’s how a curator puts it.
Yet it still feels like a lack of nerve rather than calculated realism. If Khan is really vulnerable not just to Ulez, but also to issues like lack of affordable housing, the state of the Met Police, business confidence, then a Conservative mayoral candidate should slam him.
If the Conservative Party could somehow admit that it made a mistake in kicking out people like Rory Stewart, and even invite him back into its ranks, it could align itself with the feelings of the majority pro-EU from the capital.
But the real problem with attracting the heavy hitters may well stem from the fact that the work of mayors (like those of other mayors across the country) lacks real weight. Yes, they have a budget and some powers over transport and the police, but ultimately they lack the revenue-raising powers to make them independent of the begging-bowl politics dominated in Whitehall.
Indeed, in 2013 a group of experts concluded that London should have full control over property taxes, including council tax, stamp duty and business rates, as well as the ability to levy new taxes such as a council tax (as do Scottish cities like Edinburgh).
The mayor at the time, a certain Boris Johnson, welcomed these conclusions. For too long London has been an economic giant, a political giant but a fiscal child. It was high time London was treated in a more adult, more mature way, he thundered.
When he became Prime Minister, these bold plans for fiscal decentralization strangely disappeared. Like many of Johnson’s broken promises, it could be a failure the Conservative Party will regret for some time. For some conservatives, leveling up should have meant leverage, with local financial independence at its heart.
However, the fiscal decentralization program is making a comeback. Tory MP Ben Bradley launched his bid to become the East Midlands’ first mayor with a call for the power to cut taxes, not just raise them.
Labor promises its own devolution plans will see councils regain control of Whitehall. If Starmer were to persuade his Treasury to delegate some budgetary control as well, then perhaps every mayor in the country could get the clout they say their constituents demand.
But at the end of the day, the real key to winning the big mandates that directly elected mayors need is to go beyond your own party. In the West Midlands, Andy Street has done this with great success. In Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham too (he won all quarters in 2021).
And in London, Boris Johnson knew he had to appeal to voters on all sides to win not once but twice. A centrist, liberal politician who combines star quality with salesmanship could win again in the capital. Fortunately, no party has ever had a monopoly of power in the UK.
The Tories need to find a new Boris in London next year or in 2028. The later they leave him, the longer it will take them to find a leader with the cross-party appeal needed to win the keys to No 10.
