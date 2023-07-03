Treasury secretary to discuss finance with officials in Beijing





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet her Chinese counterparts later this week to discuss major financial matters, making her the second senior White House official to visit the United States’ arch-rival in weeks. Yellen’s Thursday-Sunday visit aims to address “areas of concern in the relationship between the world’s two largest economies amid President Bidens’ government-wide efforts to reconnect with China and its president, Xi Jinping, the Treasury Department announcement during the weekend. The visit of Yellen, 76, will hopefully deepen and increase the frequency of communications between our countries in the future and stabilize relations, avoid misunderstandings and expand collaboration there. where we can, said a senior administration official. told CNBC. We are not seeking to decouple our economies, a complete cessation of trade and investment would be destabilizing for both our countries and the global economy, the official added.





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with officials in Beijing this week to open lines of communication on financial matters. Getty Images





Yellen expects to address the areas of concern, as part of President Bidens’ government-wide efforts to re-engage with China and President Xi Jinping. Bloomberg via Getty Images Yellen’s visit comes about three weeks after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing to thaw diplomatic tensions between the two powers. During that visit, Xi rejected a request to restore military-to-military communications between the United States and China. I think it’s absolutely vital that we have that kind of communication, the secretary of state told reporters at a June 19 press conference in Beijing. I think this is an issue we need to continue to work on. It is very important that we restore these channels.





President Xi has rejected a request to restore communication by way of communication between the United States and China, Blinken, 61, said after his June visit to the country. PA The State Department also said Blinken emphasized the importance of responsibly managing competition between the United States and the [People’s Republic of China] through open communication channels to ensure competition does not escalate into conflict. The Chinese government shut down the hotline to protest a trip former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) made to Taiwan in August. Blinken was the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since the 80-year-old Bidens inauguration and the first secretary of state to visit since Mike Pompeo in 2018.





Blinken is the most senior US official to visit China since Bidens’ inauguration 80 years ago. Reuters





In April, Yellen said the US Treasury was prepared to protect national security interests and defend human rights abroad. by Reuters In April, Yellen said in a speech that the United States had “three main objectives” in terms of economic policy towards China. “First, we will protect our national security interests and those of our allies and partners, and we will protect human rights. We will clearly communicate to the PRC our concerns about its behavior. And we will not hesitate to defend our vital interests,” she said. “…Second, we seek a healthy economic relationship with China: a relationship that fosters growth and innovation in both countries. A growing China that plays by international rules is good for the United States and the world. Both countries can benefit from healthy competition in the economic field. But healthy economic competition where both parties benefit is only sustainable if this competition is fair. “Third, we seek cooperation on the pressing global challenges of our time,” Yellen added. “Since last year’s meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi, the two countries have agreed to improve communication around macroeconomics and cooperation on issues such as climate and over-indebtedness. But more needs to be done. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/07/03/treasury-secretary-to-talk-finance-with-officials-in-beijing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos