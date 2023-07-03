Maharashtra political crisis: Political tectonic shift in Maharashtra spurs PM Modi’s power hunt just as the FII bet

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has received a significant boost in the country’s wealthiest state, as prominent opposition leader Ajit Pawar and several lawmakers from his former party have joined the provincial government.

In a strategic move, Pawar, a prominent member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was appointed deputy chief minister of the Maharashtra government, while eight of the NCP’s 53 lawmakers were also sworn in to serve in the government.

This comes at a time when the BJP is striving to strengthen its presence in key states after losing assembly elections in some of those areas.

In recent years, the BJP has faced defeats in West Bengal from afar to the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee, considered a fierce BJP rival and lost in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka in May, which has gave great impetus to the opposition Congress party. The BJP is in power in 10 of the 28 states.

The Congress party managed to regain power in Karnataka after a decade, displacing the BJP from its sole stronghold in the southern region. The win was a crucial step for Congress as it seeks to revive its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Indian economist Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Aiyar had estimated that following the Karnataka elections, the BJP’s victory in 2024 is likely but no longer assured.

However, defections in Maharashtra could potentially help the BJP secure more parliamentary seats in the upcoming general elections, which could be less than a year away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP does not currently hold power in any of the southern states, making the challenge of reclaiming the top presidency for a third consecutive term even more difficult. Yet foreign investors are already betting on the BJP’s return to power in India. The state of Maharashtra, which encompasses the financial capital Mumbai, has seen several political upheavals since the 2019 state elections. In those elections, the BJP won 105 of 288 assembly seats and formed the initial government . However, the BJP’s rule was short-lived as an alliance comprising the NCP, the Congress Party and a faction of the Shiv Sena party quickly overthrew them. Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the local Shiv Sena party, became chief minister through this coalition. Subsequently, a splinter group from the Shiv Sena aligned with the BJP to take over Thackeray’s government, with Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister. Maharashtra, with its alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (under Uddhav Thackeray), had become a model of opposition unity against the BJP in preparation for the upcoming parliamentary elections. With 48 seats in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra is second only to Uttar Pradesh in terms of representation.

Several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi party, have stressed the urgent need for opposition unity to challenge the Modi government.

However, Pawar’s alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra is seen as a setback to these efforts, not only in the state but also nationally.

Meanwhile, most foreign institutional investors in the key region of the United States and Europe have become optimistic about India and have also largely priced in Modi’s victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Market experts such as Chris Wood of Jefferies believe that the incumbent BJP government, led by Modi, will be re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nevertheless, he predicts that Modi’s victory could come with a reduced majority.

Despite emerging markets underperforming by 4.6% this year, India is still trading at a premium of around 62% on a 12-month forward price-earnings (PE) basis, UBS said. According to UBS, more than 50 FIIs expressed their positive view of India, leading to a rebound in equity flows to $9.5 billion since March 2023. This rebound comes after an outflow of $4 billion. of India over the previous three months, amid China’s reopening and negative news. concerning certain groups of Indian companies.

UBS India strategist Sunil Tirumalai said the optimism was driven by a perception of better economic, political and geopolitical prospects, as well as strong domestic flows.