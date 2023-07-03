Donald Trump’s former press secretary says she had an amazing view of how he handled classified documents with Mar-a-Lago guests





Things don’t look so hot for Donald Trump in his classified documents case as one of his former spokespersons confirms seeing him act negligently while he was president. Stephanie Grisham, the former White House communications director and press secretary during her administration, claims she saw him show some of the top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago guests.

I watched him show documents to the people of Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio. So he has no respect for classified information. Never done, Grisham explained on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. This is the second bombshell allegation in the case after CNN released secret audio that allegedly captured the then-president sharing Pentagon documents with top-secret information about an attack on Iran with writers working on the memoirs of Mark Meadows. He even heard on the recording acknowledge that he was showing them secret information.

Grisham spoke about his reaction to hearing this recording for the first time, telling MSNBC, you know, listening to this exchange every time, it makes me so angry. He specifically says he should have declassified it, but he didn’t. So there, I think, is the proof. She also noted that the former president seemed to know he was breaking the rules because he asked reporters not to see Pentagon documents. I also believe there’s a part of that audio where he says, you know, it’s unofficial, she added. And I know that Donald Trump knows the rules of journalists and he knows that if it’s going to be confidential, they can’t talk about it. So I think he was covering himself in that regard.

Grisham, who wrote the 2021 book Ill Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, has been critical of Donald Trump since leaving the White House and she is gravely concerned about his casualness with such crucial information. I can’t stress enough that being so loose with this stuff, she summed up. It potentially puts people at risk.

