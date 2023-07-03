Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s visit offers opportunity for ‘concrete actions’ with Australia, expert says





Indonesian President Joko Widodo has arrived in Australia in what it is hoped will lead to “concrete” agreements between neighboring countries on energy, security and trade. Key points: Mr Widodo’s visit could be his last as he nears the end of his term

He will meet Anthony Albanese for talks today Experts say there are opportunities for closer economic ties between the two nations The head of state traveled to Sydney overnight and will meet business leaders this morning, before joining Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a series of media events and closed-door meetings. The three-day visit to Australia is likely to be his last as president, as he nears the end of a second and final term. The leader, widely known as Jokowi, remains hugely popular in Indonesia, with approval ratings above 70%. Griffith University Business School’s professional vice-chancellor, Caitlin Byrne, said Mr Widodo’s visit to Australia towards the end of his term was an “important statement”. “There is no surprise in the fact that Joko Widodo is very inward-focused, Indonesia is an archipelagic nation, national unity is one of his main priorities and he should travel quite a bit to across the country,” she said. “But certainly for the bilateral relationship, this visit matters and it is significant as he nears the end of his term. “Widodo has made it very clear that he would like to talk about very concrete projects and would like to see concrete actions coming out of them, especially in the economic area.” Caitlin Byrne of Griffith University said Widodo’s visit to Australia was important for bilateral relations. ( ) Indonesia has ambitions to become a global hub for battery and electric vehicle manufacturing, and today’s discussions in Sydney are expected to focus on how Australia could help provide minerals to his neighbour. Both countries have large reserves of nickel and other minerals important for electric vehicle batteries, but Indonesia lacks lithium. “There is a good reciprocity here, Australia being one of the biggest producers of lithium, for example, we will potentially have the opportunity to supply lithium to Indonesia and potentially also do mineral processing before it doesn’t go overseas,” Professor Byrne said. said. “But of course, too, Australians might be very keen to import electric vehicles from our neighbour. “At the moment there is a very long waiting list and it takes a long time to get an electric vehicle here, so this could be a solution for Australia that we were looking for. Joko Widodo is coming to the end of a second and final term. ( ) Ongoing concern about AUKUS While the leaders consider each other friends, the issue of defense and security remains a bit of a sticking point between the two nations. Indonesian and Australian officials have negotiated a new defense cooperation agreement that could pave the way for joint military exercises. But Greg Fealys, professor emeritus at the Australian National University, said Indonesia and its neighbors remained concerned about Australia’s AUKUS defense pact with the United States and the United Kingdom. “Many Southeast Asian countries, but not all Southeast Asian countries, believe that this entrenches and perhaps exacerbates the rivalry between the two superpowers, China and the United States, and they see Australia as more firmly in the US corner following AUKUS,” Emeritus Professor Fealy told the ABC. Professor Byrne said that although the two countries approach security from “very different perspectives”, she believed there was potential for positive steps that could boost security in the Indo-Pacific.

