Donald Trump has just threatened to “pack” the Supreme Court





Donald Trump says he could appoint nine more Supreme Court justices: Trump’s appointment of three Supreme Court justices in his single term has led to a series of landmark conservative rulings. Trump said this week he has even bigger plans if he wins a second term.

What did Donald Trump say now?

After several presidents in a row, including those who served two terms, appointed exactly two justices to the Supreme Court each, Donald Trump managed to put three justices on the court during his four years in the presidency.

It wasn’t quite under traditional circumstances, as Senate Republicans kept a seat open for a year, and Trump was able to make a third nomination in his final weeks as president, following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The court, with three Trump nominations, issued a series of landmark conservative rulings, on affirmative action and other issues. And now Trump is offering even more, should he win another term as president.

According to Rolling Stone, Trump, speaking this weekend at the Moms For Liberty conference in Philadelphia, made it clear that if he becomes president again, he won’t be done appointing conservative judges.

Donald Trump ‘Pack’ The Supreme Court?

Many presidents never get the chance to appoint a Supreme Court justice. I had three. They are gold, Trump said in his speech, according to Rolling Stone. Maybe have three or four more. Can you imagine? .. Let’s take seven or eight or maybe even nine.

Appointing so many judges would involve multiple vacancies, and it is unclear how these would occur. Unless Trump plans to pack the court and add more justices, that’s an idea more associated with Democrats in recent years, not Trump himself.

The Moms for Liberty conference, which also included appearances by Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and other presidential candidates, sparked strong protests in Philadelphia, leading to the arrest of six people. A Democratic candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was scheduled to appear at the event, but dropped plans to speak.

Moms For Liberty was founded in 2021, in part in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions, but the group has also been associated with a desire to keep discussions of LGBTQ issues out of classrooms.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has considered Moms For Liberty a hate group, describing them as a far-right organization that engages in anti-inclusion activities for students and identifies itself as part of the modern parental rights movement. The group was born out of opposition to public health regulations for COVID-19, opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curricula, and advocated book bans.

Beyond the forum, LGBTQ issues surfaced in the Republican race over the weekend in strange ways.

A bizarre video posted to Twitter by the DeSantis War Room, a Twitter account affiliated with the DeSantis campaign, mocked Trump for not being anti-gay and anti-trans sufficiently.

To wrap up Pride month, let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it, the caption says; it was released on June 30.

The video, which appears to have been made by a fan and distributed by the DeSantis War Room account, begins by mocking Trump for pledging to protect LGBTQ rights and selling LGBTQ merchandise, and for stating that he would allow Caitlyn Jenner to use the bathroom she chooses while visiting Trump Tower.

It then suddenly pivots to footage of DeSantis, along with headlines about the governor of Florida signing LGBTQ legislation. Also featured are images, for some reason, of Brad Pitt in Troy, Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, and Christian Bale in American Psycho, a film in which he portrays a serial killer.

The video has been mocked, both for its virulent homophobia and for appearing to appeal only to an extremely specific group of people associated with 4Chan. And also for juxtaposing DeSantis, repeatedly, with shirtless men.

“What’s weird is that the first half of this commercial is purely gay/trans, but then turns into a kind of DeSantis Full Official Beefcake/He Man weirdness. Will Ron and RFK jr do gonzo scenes together?, tweeted journalist Josh Marshall.

