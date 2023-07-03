Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit China





treasury secretary Janet Yellen will visit China this week and meet with senior government officials, as well as US companies doing business in China. His visit builds on President Biden’s directive after his meeting last year with President Xi Jinping to deepen communications between the world’s two largest economies, a senior Treasury official said on Sunday. Yellen does not expect to meet Xi directly, the official said. But at a fundraiser in June, Mr Biden equated Xi with “dictators”, angering the Chinese. The Beijing Foreign Ministry responded calling Mr Biden’s comments “ridiculous” and amounting to “open political provocation”. Yellen will be traveling July 6-9. While in Beijing, Yellen will discuss with officials the importance of the two countries in managing relations, communicating directly on issues of concern and working together to address global challenges. The senior treasury official said the secretary had no intention of shirking American views on human rights, and that’s a subject that will likely be raised during the visit. FILE: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives to deliver a speech at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) April 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In April, Yellen explained how the United States views the three pillars of the bilateral economic relationship between the United States and China in a speech. These pillars are: the United States takes targeted action to ensure national security interests and will protect human rights; the United States seeks a healthy economic relationship with China, not decoupling, but the United States will respond with allies to China’s unfair practices; and third, the United States wants to cooperate on current challenges, including the global economy, the fight against climate change, and debt. Yellen’s visit to China comes after the secretary has repeatedly said she hopes to visit China when appropriate. In an interview last week, Yellen said her hope of traveling to China was to re-establish contact. “What I’ve tried to make clear is that the United States is taking action and will continue to take action to protect our national security interests. And we will do that even if it comes at an economic cost to us, but we believe that a healthy economic relationship, healthy competition that benefits both American companies and workers and Chinese companies and workers, is something possible and desirable that we welcome and really want to have, a relationship healthy economy, and we think that’s generally beneficial,” Yellen said on MSNBC. Yellen’s journey also follows Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the country in June, which included a meeting with Xi and other senior government officials. Blinken’s high-profile trip came months after a trip planned for February had to be postponed amid fallout from the US military shooting down a suspected chinese spy balloon. New trends Sarah Ewall-Wice CBS News reporter covering economic policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/janet-yellen-treasury-secretary-china-trip/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos