Report: Trump pressured Arizona officials to cancel 2020 election





It’s unclear whether the DOJ contacted the former governor about his conversation with Trump.

Former President Donald Trump directly lobbied former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) weeks after losing the state’s 2020 presidential race to current President Joe Biden, according to news reports Washington Post reports.

Trump was previously known to have contacted Ducey, as the former governor said when President Trump called him to discuss the election results. But the extent to which Trump sought to have Ducey change the election was not known until this weekend.

The Post spoke to three sources familiar with Trump’s call to Ducey. According to a prominent GOP donor who spoke directly to Ducey about the matter, Trump’s conversation with Ducey was felt as “pressure” from the president to take inappropriate actions that would nullify the election results in the state.

Trump urged Ducey to uncover Biden’s fraudulent votes in order to help him weather Biden’s election victory, according to information from the Post.

Multiple post-election audits and verifications by Arizona state and county officials confirmed that there was no widespread fraud in the statewide election, despite claims repeated statements from Trump suggesting otherwise.

Trump falsely claimed it was "illegal" that the documents were taken from him in the first place.

The conversation between Trump and Ducey echoed a phone call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump sought to coerce the Republican elections official to ‘find’ him nearly 12,000 more votes to overturn the results. of the presidential election in that state, which Biden also won. Unlike Ducey’s conversation with Trump, however, this conversation was recorded and has since been made public.

Trump also tried to enlist his vice president, Mike Pence, to call Ducey to coerce him into reversing the race. Pence called Ducey several times, but did not appear to pressure him to change the election results that Trump did.

Ducey also told the GOP donor he spoke with that he surprised him that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into Trump’s efforts to void the election, has yet to contact him about his conversation with the former president. It is unclear whether Smith or his office have contacted Ducey since the conversation between him and the donor, which took place earlier this year.

While an ongoing investigation in Georgia could result in Trump being indicted for a state crime, Trump’s actions in the state could also violate federal laws. According to 52 U.S. Code 20511, a crime is committed if a person “knowingly and willfully deprives, defrauds, or attempts to deprive or defraud residents of a state of a fair and impartial electoral process” by wrongfully tampering with the count. ballot papers. .

Political and legal observers noted that Ducey’s recent comments about Trump pressuring him to cancel the 2020 race were likely to be noticed by Smith and the DOJ.

“It seems likely that the Special Advocates Office saw the article on the front page of the Post, above the fold,” said MSNBC producer Steve Benen.

Ducey’s statements and possible cooperation with the DOJ in the future may encourage other governors or state election officials to speak up, especially in light of recent accusations Trump has already received from the department for his mishandling of government records and his impending accusations of Smith over his efforts to nullify the 2020 election results.

“Once the prosecution begins, witnesses tend to develop the confidence to come forward,” said Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor and current law professor at the University of Alabama. “More chickens are coming home to roost.”

