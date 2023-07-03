Stephanie Grisham says she saw Trump show classified documents at Mar-a-Lago





Stephanie Grisham said she saw Trump showing classified documents to people at Mar-a-Lago. “I watched him show documents to the people of Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio,” she told MSNBC. Last month, Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts for handling classified documents. Loading Something is loading.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Sunday that she saw former President Donald Trump show classified documents to people at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Grisham, who also served as former first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff and press secretary, made the revelation to MSNBC’s Alex Witt while discussing the former president’s indictment for his handling of top secret documents found in his mansion.

When Witt asked Grisham if it was credible that Trump was showing classified documents to individuals in private meetings, Grisham replied in the affirmative.

“The short answer is yes,” Grisham said. “I’ve seen him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio. So he has no respect for classified information. He never has.”

Grisham then said she was upset after hearing an earlier clip on MSNBC where Trump was recorded speaking freely about documents he “could have declassified” while in the White House.

“He specifically says he should have declassified it, but he didn’t. So there, I think, that’s the proof. I also believe there’s part of that audio where he says, you know, it’s unofficial,” Grisham said. “And I know that Donald Trump knows the rules for journalists, and he knows that if it’s going to be confidential, they can’t talk about it. So I think he was covering up in that regard.”

“I just want to say to your viewers, I don’t think people understand how hard it is to get your classified clearance. I remember when I was going through it to get all of mine. I got held up because of a $13 KinderCare bill that I wasn’t aware of and so couldn’t get it,” she continued. “They go through everything about it. It’s very difficult to get a security clearance, and I think people miss that in the weeds, obviously. But to show it to people who haven’t gone through the extreme checks that you go through to get clearance is doing the country a disservice, but it also potentially puts people at risk.”

When Witt asked Grisham if it was “offensive” that Trump allegedly showed people documents without regard to their sensitivity, the longtime Republican aide agreed.

“It is,” she replied. “And that’s offensive to me. Of course. But again, there are sources and methods that could be put at risk.”

“I can’t stress enough that by being so cowardly with this stuff, he potentially puts people at risk,” she continued. “And yes, I had a high-level security clearance and it’s very, very difficult to get. So it’s very important and it’s vital for our country and our national security. The only people with those clearances have access to any of these documents.”

Last month, Grisham pointed the finger at Trump for his handling of classified documents during an interview on CNN.

“Why didn’t he return them? It’s because he thinks they’re his,” she said at the time. “He’s like a child clinging to his little train and no one is going to take it away from him.”

Grisham resigned as Melania Trump’s chief of staff and press secretary after the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.

She has since been a vocal critic of Trump, and in October 2021 she released her explosive memoir, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” in which she leveled a damning indictment against the former’s administration. president.

