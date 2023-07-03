Sweden won’t get green light from Trkiye for NATO bid unless it stops harboring ‘terrorists’: Erdogan





ANKARA: Trkiye will not lift its opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership unless it stops harboring groups that Ankara considers terrorists, President Tayyip Erdogan said Monday (July 3rd). Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year, abandoning longstanding policies of military non-alignment after Russia invaded Ukraine. Membership applications must be approved by all NATO members, but Trkiye and Hungary have not yet approved Sweden’s application. Trkiye has repeatedly said that Sweden must take further action against supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and members of a network that Ankara holds responsible for a 2016 coup attempt. Turkey treats both groups as terrorist organizations. Turkey expects Sweden to stop hosting members of both groups, Erdogan said in a speech after a cabinet meeting. “Everyone should recognize that they cannot befriend Trkiye by allowing terrorists to demonstrate in the most central squares of their cities,” he said. In recent months, protesters in Stockholm have waved flags showing their support for the PKK, which is also considered a terrorist group by Trkiye’s Western allies, including Sweden. “Our position, our expectations and our promises have been clear. At the moment we stand for the same principles that we stood for last year. We just want them to stick to what they signed up for.” said Erdogan. Sweden says it has delivered on its part of a deal struck with Trikiye in Madrid last year aimed at addressing Ankara’s security concerns, including passing a new anti-terrorism law this month. But Trkiye says the change in Swedish legislation was “meaningless” as PKK supporters stage protests in the country. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last month that Sweden and Turkey would convene a high-level meeting in Brussels on Sweden’s possible NATO membership ahead of the alliance’s summit in Vilnius this month. A protest in Stockholm last week on the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, which included the burning of a Quran, further angered Trkiye.

