Imran Khan says May 9 events were all pre-planned, calls for open and fair investigation

LAHORE, Pakistan: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has demanded an open and fair investigation into the events of May 9, as he has evidence to prove that everything was pre-planned because since his ousting, his party’s popularity graph has gone up instead of down.

Now the final plan is to completely destroy the PTI using all brutal tactics as even women and children are not spared, Imran Khan said while addressing the nation via social media on Monday night.

The President of the PTI said that the government kept saying that if the Supreme Court made a decision against the military courts, they would not accept its decision.

The government does not care about the Constitution, they have destroyed the institutions whose sole agenda is to end the PTI one way or another, because they are afraid there will be elections. Then Imran Khan will return, he added.

Imran Khan said that as a nation they had to decide if they wanted to remain enslaved in these chains of fear.

I want to tell my team and my nation that the time has come, what they are doing by entering people’s homes, are you ready to put up with it because if it happens to us today it will happen to everyone world tomorrow, he warned.

Imran Khan went on to say that when the police had carte blanche for everything, now the police have also been destroyed, adding that Nawaz Sharif and Zardari stole vehicles from Tosha Khana but no one asked them.

I say to the nation that the time to sit like sheep and goats is over. I am ready for anything but I am no longer ready to tolerate this oppressive system, he swore.

The time has come for the nation to decide if you want a Pakistan where the greatest professional minds leave the country, the poor continue to drown in boats to escape illegally, and the rest of the nation lives like sheep and goats, he added.

The PTI leader said he always talks about peaceful protests because vandalism is the loss of their own country, adding that he says that as soon as the election is announced, these people, imposed on the nation, will leave the country instantly. out of fear because the nation would not spare them for what they had done to the country.

The former prime minister urged the nation to realize that it now had two paths, one to slavery and the other to true freedom.

We will not bow to this system of fear, so now is the time to get up and prepare to take to the streets to stage a peaceful protest, Khan added.

The PTI President recalled that everyone should know that because of Pakistan, March 15 has been observed as the International Day Against Islamophobia. This incident also falls under the category of Islamophobia.

Strongly condemning the sacrilege of the Holy Quran in Sweden in the name of freedom of opinion, the PTI leader urged the nation to stage a peaceful yet powerful protest on Friday to give a strong message as a living nation to the world that they have been seriously injured by the unfortunate incident.

I ask my entire nation that after Friday prayers you all come out and protest peacefully so that the message will be sent to the world that Pakistan is a country that was created in the name of Islam and that this incident caused pain to the nation of Pakistan. , he said.

Imran Khan said it was reported that the police gave permission to burn the Holy Quran.

Therefore, he said that the nation of Pakistan should prepare to hold a peaceful protest, which was its constitutional and legal right, so that the world could know that Pakistanis were a living nation.

Going after the scammers’ cable, the PTI chairman said Pakistan’s big money launderers held a meeting in Dubai. He said they looted national wealth abroad which was Pakistan’s biggest problem due to the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

Other than that, he said they never focused on increasing the country’s revenue as today India’s exports stand at nearly US$600 billion while the Pakistan’s exports were record high at US$33 billion during the PTI era, which is down 13% at present.

The President of PTI said that they never focused on increasing domestic revenue, and secondly, all these big names had palaces, properties and offshore companies abroad, adding that he had been revealed in Panama that Nawaz Sharif owned the most expensive London, which was bought by him out of stolen money here because he failed to show a receipt till date in this regard.

Imran Khan went on to say that the house sold by Hassan Nawaz to Malik Riaz is currently worth 45 million pounds (around Rs 17-18 billion) but no one could ask him where that money came from.

Likewise, he said money from Zardari’s Surrey Palace and Hudaybiya Paper Mills was also laundered.

The former prime minister said that now all these thieves have come together and finalized the power-sharing formula under which Sindh will be given to one party, Punjab to another, in addition to giving some seats to the new left.

The PTI chairman said they are scared of the biggest party in Pakistan and are planning how to keep Imran Khan out.

Tomorrow I have to go to court for bail in 17, 18 cases, I will go to jail if bail was rejected, otherwise tomorrow they can arrest me at any time, he added.

Imran Khan recalled that they could put him in jail in 7 cases because the media was all controlled.

Furthermore, the President of PTI said that a lawyer was murdered in Quetta on June 6 at 10:30 a.m., adding that he did not know about this case that no lawyer had filed a complaint of treason against him because so many cases were registered against him. .

Imran Khan said efforts were underway to implicate him in the murder of a lawyer despite his wife admitting at a press conference that he was killed in a family dispute.

Likewise, he said that a 302 case was filed against him for the murder of Zille Shah, but later in the autopsy it was established that there were 26 torture marks on his body, on which he declared his death accidental. .

The former prime minister said that after May 9, 25 cases were registered against him because wherever someone did something they were forced to say it was done at the request of Imran Khan despite the fact that he was in jail at the time.

Moreover, he said the world knew him for 50 years because of cricket, the world did not know any other Pakistani that way, adding that the whole world saw how they took him as a terrorist.

No one will question the way they tortured people because they were powerful and can do anything, he added.

Imran Khan said they are now taking the matter to military courts to say how Imran Khan was betraying the nation.

The President of the PTI went on to say that it was not politics, it was jihad because they were slaves and slaves had no rights.

The former prime minister further said that 25 people were shot, of which 16 people were martyred, 9 people are still missing.

In France, the police shot a 17-year-old boy and France was still burning, a national crisis broke out, the police apologize. It is demanding because it is a free nation and free people have rights, he added.

The head of the PTI demanded that there be no gratuitous investigation into the killing of innocents and the vandalism of property.

The PTI President regretted that the speed at which their neighboring country was advancing and the speed at which the distance between them was increasing was a clear indication that this country had no future.

