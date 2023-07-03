Attending the annual meeting, President Joko Widodo arrives in Sydney

President Joko Widodo landed at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney, Australia on Monday evening (7/3) to begin his three-day visit to the land of kangaroos.

President Jokowi is due to attend the annual meeting, the 2023 Annual Leaders Meeting, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; and several other meetings, notably with the Governor General of Australia, David Hurley. Previously, Jokowi and Albanese met face to face in June 2022 at Bogor Palace.

Speaking to reporters at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, before leaving his homeland, Jokowi said there were a number of priority agendas to be discussed in Australia, particularly investment and development. trade, as there had been a drastic increase in trade and investment from Australia. Then in the health sector, energy transition and human resources development.

Some Australian media reported that Albanese would push for increased defense cooperation with Indonesia. Although many analysts believe Indonesia may be reluctant to discuss it given Australia’s commitment to a new alliance with the US and UK known as AUKUS.





A number of Indonesian and Australian officials joined in welcoming the president as the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 landed. Among others, Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Siswo Pramono and Australia’s Chief of Protocol Gerard Martin were seen climbing the ladder of the plane to greet the President in person on the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1.

While the Indonesian Defense Attaché for Australia, Rear Admiral Anak Agung Oka Wirayudha, along with several Australian officials including: Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM, Australian Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic MP, New South Wales Deputy Secretary Christopher Sullivan, New South Wales Minister for Tourism Business and Creative Economy John Graham MLC and Lynne Bryne, New South Wales Director of Protocol, saw the President saluting the steps of the plane.





A number of Indonesian citizens appeared to be awaiting the arrival of the president outside the hotel where the group was staying. They cheered Jokowi and rushed to ask for a group photo or a selfie with the president. [em/jm]