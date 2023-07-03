Attending the annual meeting, President Joko Widodo arrives in Sydney
Sydney, Australia
President Joko Widodo landed at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney, Australia on Monday evening (7/3) to begin his three-day visit to the land of kangaroos.
President Jokowi is due to attend the annual meeting, the 2023 Annual Leaders Meeting, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese; and several other meetings, notably with the Governor General of Australia, David Hurley. Previously, Jokowi and Albanese met face to face in June 2022 at Bogor Palace.
Speaking to reporters at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, before leaving his homeland, Jokowi said there were a number of priority agendas to be discussed in Australia, particularly investment and development. trade, as there had been a drastic increase in trade and investment from Australia. Then in the health sector, energy transition and human resources development.
Some Australian media reported that Albanese would push for increased defense cooperation with Indonesia. Although many analysts believe Indonesia may be reluctant to discuss it given Australia’s commitment to a new alliance with the US and UK known as AUKUS.
A number of Indonesian and Australian officials joined in welcoming the president as the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 landed. Among others, Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Siswo Pramono and Australia’s Chief of Protocol Gerard Martin were seen climbing the ladder of the plane to greet the President in person on the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1.
While the Indonesian Defense Attaché for Australia, Rear Admiral Anak Agung Oka Wirayudha, along with several Australian officials including: Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM, Australian Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic MP, New South Wales Deputy Secretary Christopher Sullivan, New South Wales Minister for Tourism Business and Creative Economy John Graham MLC and Lynne Bryne, New South Wales Director of Protocol, saw the President saluting the steps of the plane.
A number of Indonesian citizens appeared to be awaiting the arrival of the president outside the hotel where the group was staying. They cheered Jokowi and rushed to ask for a group photo or a selfie with the president. [em/jm]
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos