Trump said impeached president would create constitutional crisis | donald trump





Electing a president who is indicted and facing criminal trial would create an unprecedented constitutional crisis and cripple government operations, Donald Trump has said.

But the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, who faces 71 counts in state and federal cases and is expected to face more, was not speaking for himself or speaking this year.

As reported by CNN, which unearthed the comments, Trump was speaking on November 3, 2016, at a rally in North Carolina during his first presidential campaign, against Hillary Clinton.

She is likely to be investigated for many years, Trump said, and it will likely end in my opinion in a criminal trial. I mean, you take a look. Who knows? But it certainly looks like it.

Clinton did not face an indictment or criminal trial for her use of a private email server while she was Barack Obama’s secretary of state. An FBI investigation proved politically damaging, in a Trump-winning campaign.

Seven years later, Trump became the first former president ever indicted and he was indicted twice.

In New York, he faces 34 counts relating to silent payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during that 2016 run. In a federal investigation, he faces 37 counts related to his withholding of classified material after leaving the White House in 2021.

In New York, his trial is due to open at the end of March. In the federal case, a Florida judge said a trial could begin as early as August 14.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to deny all charges of wrongdoing.

More indictments are expected, including in state and federal investigations into Trump’s attempts to reverse his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, culminating in his instigation of the deadly attack on Congress on January 6, 2021.

Before he became president, in Concord, North Carolina, in November 2016, Trump also said Clinton was barred from running, you know. No right.

He returned to the topic two days later, CNN reported, telling a crowd in Reno, Nevada: We could very well have a sitting president facing felony indictment and ultimately a criminal trial. It would paralyze the government.

That same day, CNN reported, Trump told attendees at a rally in Denver, Colorado that because Clinton was the prime suspect in a wide-ranging criminal investigation, it would be virtually impossible for him to govern.

In 2023, Trump’s legal troubles haven’t halted his campaign, or even slowed him down significantly.

He tops the polling averages, leading his closest challenger, Ron DeSantis, by about 30 points. The Florida Governor is well clear of the rest of the pack.

Trump did not immediately respond to CNN’s report of his comments on Clinton.

He continued to complain that Clinton was not charged, alleging bias in the investigation and a political witch hunt against him.

In response to such complaints, Joe Conason, journalist, commentator and biographer of Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, wrote: Contrary to Trump’s mantra of lies, Hillary Clinton kept no classified documents, did not defied any subpoenas, engaged in any conspiracies and stole anything. . So unlike him, she is innocent of any wrongdoing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/03/trump-hillary-clinton-president-under-indictment-comments The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos