Hate speech by Modi supporters belies his claims about Indian democracy during US visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ recent visit to the United States included yoga at the United NationsA address to the US Congress who promised progress in the bilateral partnership, and a sumptuous State dinner at the White House with 400 guests. President Joe Biden spoke about the limitless potential of India-US ties.

What could have been a proud moment for India, however, has been marred by comments from its ministers and party leaders that only add to the dismal record of Modi governments. abusive and discriminatory home policies. A litany of reports, many by the U.S. government itself, document escalating attacks, discrimination, and persecution of targeted groups based on their religion, caste, ethnicity, and opinion public.

modi, in his speeches, tried to anticipate or thwart criticism. He hailed India’s diversity and democratic standards. But the actions and statements of members and supporters of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have contradicted these claims with outraged condemnation of Americans – activists, lawmakers, journalists, even former President Barack Obama – who had called for the protection of human rights in India. THE bigotry and intolerance reflected in the backlash highlights a pattern with the BJP threatening to undermine India’s reputation as the world’s largest democracy.

On the eve of the state visit, US lawmakers sent a letter to President Biden on the rollback of democratic and human rights under Modis’ leadership, as have more than 50 civil society groupsmainly from the Indo-American diaspora. Trucks in New York was playing billboards on human rights abuses labeling Modi as the #CrimeMinisterOfIndia. The editorial boards of New York Times And Washington Post encouraged the US government to distinguish India’s long democratic tradition from the abusive actions of the current government.

Verbal attacks for criticism

BJP leaders only reinforced these negative impressions with their acerbic attacks on two incidents of criticism during Modis’ trip. A comment came from former US President Barack Obama, who in an interview with CNN during Modis’ visit suggested it was important to speak honestly about the Modi government’s failure to protect minorities, which he warned could spark major internal conflicts. The other perceived criticism came in the form of simple questions during a standard joint press conference with Biden, which the White House persuaded Modi to join – a rarity for him. the wall street journal correspondent Sabrina Siddiqui asked Biden and Modi questions about reports of increasing discrimination against religious minorities in India.

BJP leaders were quick to attack Obama and Siddiqui on social media and on Indian TV, and were soon joined by online trolls known to amplify such rhetoric. THE BJP Chief Minister in the Indian state of Assamin response to the attacks of the former American president donald trump, underlined Obama’s Muslim middle name, Hussein, in a tweet that essentially threatened Indian Muslims with legal action for criticizing the Modi government, as Obama had done. Fashions finance And defense The ministers also harshly attacked Obama, dodging the substance of his remarks and accusing him of hypocrisy.

THE Biden administration condemned BJP attacks on Siddiqui, who had caustically denounced his Muslim heritage and relatives from Pakistan and questioned his program and professionalism. We absolutely condemn any harassment of journalists, a White House spokesperson said, adding, “This is totally unacceptable and contrary to the very principles of democracy that were laid out last week during the state visit.

What kind of “voice for the countries of the South”?

India’s current and past governments have often sought to give a voice to the countries of the South, where many countries still bear the burden of inequalities, injustices and social fractures – legacies of colonialism or Cold War-era political interference. India can speak with authority on how Western countries must now address new challenges related to climate change, food insecurity and equitable access to health, technology and development.

India should also speak out against human rights violations in other countries, whether in the United States and other close allies, or in Myanmar, China, Sudan and elsewhere. India, one of the largest economies in the world, has become a key trade and security partner for the United States and other economic powers, and is increasingly important in business world.

But India’s actions and statements on the world stage will never be convincing unless the Indian government demonstrates its willingness to allow scrutiny of its own record, while being genuinely commit to shared values which Modi and Biden enthusiastically celebrated. India will have little credibility on human rights or social justice issues if the Modi government and the BJP continue to follow the path of division and shaky defensiveness.

The BJP must stop attacking the messengers and start addressing the deteriorating human rights situation in India. Modi, not only as Prime Minister but as the leader of the BJP, must stop accommodating the purveyors of hate and condemn their toxic attacks. His government should ensure that authorities, including state governments where his party is in power, investigate and prosecute those responsible for inciting or perpetrating violence against minorities. Indian authorities should immediately drop politically motivated prosecutions of political opponents, journalists and civil society critics.

Modi described India as the mother of democracy. But the slogan can only have meaning if he uses the power of his position and his immense personal popularity to ensure that the government genuinely respects democratic principles, including equality, pluralism and fundamental freedoms of expression. and thought.

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wait for a meeting with senior officials and CEOs of US and Indian companies in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on June 23, 2023. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)