



Mr Widodo, who was due to arrive in Sydney on Monday evening, will open his visit by welcoming up to 40 business leaders, business representatives and industry groups from Australian and Indonesian companies on Tuesday morning. They cover banking and financial services, resources, green economy, healthcare, universities and private equity, with Mr Widodo keen to hear from Australian business leaders about their experiences investing in Indonesia. Mr Widodo will receive a welcome ceremony at Admiralty House before having a State luncheon with Governor General David Hurley, Mr Albanese and senior ministers. Official talks will take place at Taronga Zoo and Mr Albanese will host Mr Widodo for dinner at Kirribilli House. The president will depart Wednesday morning and return home via Port Moresby, becoming the latest leader in a series of high profile visits to Papua New Guinea. Mr Albanese has made improving relations with Indonesia his top priority in Southeast Asia, but some fear that trade and investment ties may be weakened. Indonesia was Australia’s 10th largest export destination in 2021-22, with goods worth $12.4 billion. Among the likely announcements at Tuesday’s meeting will be an overhaul of visas for Indonesians wishing to visit Australia, a process that has been criticized as laborious to complete applications and can leave people waiting weeks for approval or rejection. On the other hand, Australians can often obtain a visa upon arrival in Indonesia. In an exclusive interview with The Australian Financial Review Last week, Mr Widodo promised to raise the issue again with Mr Albanese, saying the easing of visa requirements is once again important and would help build people-to-people connections. The Albanian government considers visa changes important to facilitate two-way travel between the two countries. While Australia will retain background checks, the government is expected to promise to make it easier for Indonesians to come here. Australia Indonesia Business Council President Jennifer Mathews said it was time to strengthen economic ties, especially to take advantage of the free trade agreement between the two countries, known as the Trade Agreement. Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership. The IACEPA gives Australian industries a competitive advantage over other countries accessing the Indonesian market, she said. It’s not just the removal of tariffs, but also non-tariff barriers and the ability for Australian companies to take a majority stake in joint ventures in Indonesia. We’re starting to see some traction on the investment side, but there’s still a lot of potential. Ms Mathews said Mr Widodos’ vision for Australia and Indonesia to work together on battery technology for electric vehicles was realistic. This is an area where there is an opportunity for a strategic partnership between our two countries that contributes to both energy transition and securing supply chains, she said.

