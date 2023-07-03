Erdogan signals that Turkey is not ready to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled on Monday that his country was not ready to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership, saying Stockholm needed to work harder on the “homework” it had to do.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan also renewed his condemnation of a Quran-burning protest that took place in Sweden last week, describing the action as a hate crime against Muslims.

“We have made it clear that the determined fight against terrorist organizations and Islamophobia is our red line,” Erdogan said. “Everyone must accept that Turkey’s friendship cannot be won by supporting terrorism or making room for terrorists.”

Turkey has delayed final approval of Sweden’s membership in the military alliance, accusing the country of being too soft on protests and anti-Islamic groups that Ankara sees as security threats. These include Kurdish militant groups that have waged a deadly insurgency for decades in Turkey.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkey that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. It is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.

NATO wants to include Sweden when NATO leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12, but Erdogan said Stockholm still has obligations to fulfill. NATO requires the unanimous approval of all existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have yet to ratify Sweden’s application.

“Instead of wasting time with distraction tactics, we believe that keeping promises will be a more rational and beneficial method,” Erdogan said. “We advise them to scrutinize themselves and do their homework better.”

He was referring to a memorandum that Sweden and Finland signed with Turkey last year under which they agreed to address Ankara’s concerns. The fight against Islamophobia was not included in the memorandum.

Swedish police last week allowed a protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm, citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on burning a similar Quran.

“The despicable attack on our holy book, the Holy Quran, in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, has angered us all,” Erdogan said. “This perverse disregard for the feelings of 2 billion Muslims cannot be compatible with the most basic human values, let alone freedom of thought.”

Sweden and Finland have abandoned their traditional positions of military non-alignment to seek protection under NATO’s security umbrella, fearing they will be targeted by Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Finland joined the alliance earlier this year after the Turkish parliament ratified the Nordic country’s candidacy.

Sweden has changed its anti-terrorism legislation since applying for NATO membership, but Turkey says supporters of militant groups can freely organize protests, recruit and raise financial resources in the country.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last week called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland for July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance.