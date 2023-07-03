Lindsey Graham to Trump supporters ruthlessly booing him: Thank you very, very much





Lindsey Graham is one of Donald Trump’s most servile lackeys in the Senate: he plays golf with the former president. He does his bidding on Capitol Hill. He’s even willing to go on TV with tears in his eyes to solicit donations for Trump’s legal defense. But that exaggerated allegiance doesn’t seem to be enough for some of Trump’s most ardent supporters, who booed the Republican senator at a MAGA rally in South Carolina over the weekend, forcing the former president to offer a defense of Graham. almost as humiliating as the make fun of themselves.

Were gonna like it, Trump said of Graham at the Pickens rally in South Carolina on Saturday, as his supporters booed the senator from his home county at the mere mention of his name. I know it’s half and half, but when I need some of those Liberal votes, he’s always there to help me get them. We have some pretty liberal people, but he’s good. We know the good ones.

It was an embarrassing display for Graham, a loyalist who is nevertheless wary of MAGA die-hards for his characterization of Trump in the 2016 cycle as a racist, xenophobic, religious bigot and a kook and especially for his reported suggestion that the police of the Capitole should have shot the January 6 rioters in the head. But it was made all the more mortifying by Trump, whose defense of Graham essentially equaled the value of South Carolina senators as an asset: He’s there when you need him, Trump told the crowd, responding to boos with a vow to straighten Graham. .

Graham, whose shamelessness seems to know no bounds, seemed to take it all in stride, telling the crowd he was going to work to help [Trump] become president of the United States.

I love President Trump, and he loves himself, Graham joked, and we have that in common.

But that no longer seemed to endear him to true Trump believers, some of whom were rightly suggesting, perhaps Graham’s loyalty to Trump was merely a performance for his own political gain. I voted for him years ago, I voted for him last year, but we have to vote him down, as one Trump supporter told the Greenville News about Graham.

It is, of course, the glue that continues to bind so many Republicans to Trump, despite the responsibilities he has placed on the party over the past three cycles and his deepening legal problems: the fear that nothing unless total loyalty, all the time, to the MAGA cause could lead not only to humiliation, but to their political peril. Thank you all for coming out, Graham said with a smile, as his constituents relentlessly booed as a traitor. Thank you so much. THANKS. THANKS.

