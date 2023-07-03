If Donald Trump wins the 2024 US presidential election, the Western alliance could collapse





The Polish government, which comes from the populist right, has fond memories of Trump. As President, he gave his most important speech in Europe in Warsaw. The nativist conservative nationalism of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party matches quite closely the ideology of Trump’s top advisers, such as Stephen Miller.

But the PiS’s ideological affinity with Trump could blind them to the danger of a sudden withdrawal of US support for Ukraine. That would leave the countries closest to Russia, including Poland, up high, dry and on the front line. If Trump combined a cut from Ukraine with an increase in his oft-stated skepticism of NATO, there would be widespread security scare in Europe.

This, in turn, would give new impetus to a weakened Russia.

Focus on China

In the long term, a second Trump presidency could push Europeans to seek the strategic autonomy from the United States that French President Emmanuel Macron has long demanded. But this kind of change takes time and money. Europe lacks both.

The chances of Europe being plunged into a security crisis by a Trump presidency are bolstered by the fact that there is a strong current of thought in Republican circles that argues that the United States should focus all of its resources on the challenge. of China and let Europe deal with the supposedly lesser threat posed by Russia.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have adopted more confrontational policies toward China, increasing trade restrictions and strengthening the Americas’ web of alliances in Asia. Observing this trend, a Chinese politician recently argued to me that Beijing could remain indifferent to the results of the US presidential election. Whoever wins, he argued, will likely be more of the same.

But Trump is highly unpredictable. Others in Beijing fear he will allow some of Washington’s more hawkish voices, such as Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former secretary of state, who has called on America to recognize Taiwan as an independent country. China has always insisted that Taiwan’s independence would mean war.

Trump’s own instincts, however, are isolationist. A well-received book on his policy toward China during his first term says Trump made it clear in private that he had no intention of defending Taiwan. Should this indifference to Taiwan’s fate become more explicit during a second Trump term, it would embolden Beijing and alarm Americas allies in the region.

Weakness for strongman leaders

If Trump seriously weakened the Americas’ security presence in Asia, Japan, South Korea and Australia would all face an acute security dilemma. One possible answer would be to develop nuclear weapons. Another would be to go in the opposite direction and move towards appeasement of China.

There are, of course, certain countries and leaders who would unambiguously welcome Trump to the White House. Benjamin Netanyahus Israel, Viktor Orbns Hungary and Mohammed bin Salmans Saudi Arabia are said to be among them.

All of these governments have been criticized, albeit moderately, by Democratic Party leaders for human rights abuses or democratic rollbacks. Trump’s indifference to such concerns and his weakness for strongmen would make him a popular choice in Riyadh, Jerusalem and Budapest.

Trump’s own rhetoric, however, suggests that he is much more concerned with revenge on his domestic enemies than the outside world. A second Trump presidency could throw the US government into chaos as the White House seeks to purge the Deep State, putting diehard Trump loyalists in charge of key institutions such as the FBI and the Department of Justice. Justice.

Americas allies could not assume that what happened in Washington would stay in Washington.

Creeping authoritarianism and the erosion of judicial independence in Hungary, Poland and Turkey are real concerns for these NATO allies and EU partners. But it would be much more important if an American president pursued Orbn-style policies.

The United States remains the foundation of the Western alliance. If that rock started to crumble, the Americas allies would be in big trouble.

