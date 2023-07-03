Politics
Xi: Continuing to adapt Marxism to the times
Party’s theoretical innovation led to China’s achievements, study session says
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expounded the latest vision on exploring new frontiers in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, calling for unremitting efforts to deepen the understanding of Party theory. innovation.
The vision, which followed key Party theories presented at the 20th CPC National Congress in October, marked the latest efforts by the Party’s central leadership to push forward the integration of Marxism principles into the beautiful traditional culture of the China, analysts said.
Xi presented the vision while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Party’s top leadership, on Friday. Session attendees listened to a lecture given by Li Wentang, vice chairman of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, before sharing their views.
During the session, Xi said the fundamental reason why the CPC has been able to lead the people to arduous tasks and achievements inconceivable for any other political force in China is that it has mastered the scientific theory of Marxism and has constantly promoted the theory innovation in the light of new realities.
He attributed the success of the CCP and socialism with Chinese characteristics to the fact that Marxism works, especially when adapted to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.
Xi stressed the need to achieve even richer results in theoretical innovation in the new era and on the new course. He also warned that the soul of Marxism and the root of China’s beautiful traditional culture can never be abandoned, saying it would lead to catastrophic mistakes.
Wang Feng, associate professor at the School of Marxism at Beijing Normal University, said the date of the session, which was held a day before the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Party, showed the emphasis without precedent of the central leadership of the Party on the adaptation of Marxism to the needs of the time.
The session came weeks after Xi chaired a symposium in Beijing, where he stressed the need to build a modern Chinese civilization and advance the nation’s beautiful traditional culture.
The general secretary on Friday reiterated the importance of reinvigorating the beautiful elements of traditional culture with Marxism and endowing them with new content, as well as enriching Marxism with the great spirit and abundant wisdom of the Chinese nation. .
He also called for a broad horizon in theoretical studies to learn and borrow all the good results of civilizations in human society, saying that efforts to innovate and develop Party theories should be built on “the body of human knowledge.
He stressed that the advancement of theoretical innovation should be based on actual practice and efforts should be made to discover, develop and test truth through practice.
He Yun’ao, a professor who researches history and traditional cultural heritage at Nanjing University, said Xi’s call for efforts to discover, develop and test truth through practice can be seen as parallel to the argument that “practice is the only criterion for testing truth”, advocated by the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping as part of China’s reform and opening up.
“Only by drawing theories from practice, applying the theories in practice, and using practice to test the theories can the Party advance on the basis of the pattern of history and secure its adherence to the spirit of science,” said the professor.
Professor He also said that efforts to integrate the principles of Marxism into China’s beautiful traditional culture will not only help revive the cultural elements that led to glory in the nation’s history, but also strengthen the national unity in the process of Chinese modernization.
Xi also on Friday stressed the importance of pooling wisdom on people’s theoretical innovation, saying people’s creative practices serve as an inexhaustible source of innovation in Marxist theories.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202307/03/WS64a1fa26a310bf8a75d6cc8a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Quantum computer developed by Google can instantly perform a task that normally takes 47 years Earth.com
- Xi: Continuing to adapt Marxism to the times
- If Donald Trump wins the 2024 US presidential election, the Western alliance could collapse
- Fans welcomed to Wimbledon on the first day of the tennis championships
- Dame Sheila Hancock is heartbroken after losing her wedding rings | Entertainment
- California Promotes Chief of Innovation to Chief Technology Officer
- Political expansion of Joko Widodo’s son
- Keanu Reeves Reveals the Lesson He Learned Early in His Hollywood Career
- A new women’s hockey competition will start in January. There is plenty of work to do before then
- GmbH Men Spring 2024
- Stock market today: Wall Street pulls a little closer to its big race for the first half of the year | national news
- Lindsey Graham to Trump supporters ruthlessly booing him: Thank you very, very much