Xi: Continuing to adapt Marxism to the times

Party’s theoretical innovation led to China’s achievements, study session says

Elementary school students look at a portrait of Karl Marx at a Marxism learning and practice base in Qingdao, Shandong province, September 22, 2022. [Photo/VCG]



Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expounded the latest vision on exploring new frontiers in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, calling for unremitting efforts to deepen the understanding of Party theory. innovation.

The vision, which followed key Party theories presented at the 20th CPC National Congress in October, marked the latest efforts by the Party’s central leadership to push forward the integration of Marxism principles into the beautiful traditional culture of the China, analysts said.

Xi presented the vision while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Party’s top leadership, on Friday. Session attendees listened to a lecture given by Li Wentang, vice chairman of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, before sharing their views.

During the session, Xi said the fundamental reason why the CPC has been able to lead the people to arduous tasks and achievements inconceivable for any other political force in China is that it has mastered the scientific theory of Marxism and has constantly promoted the theory innovation in the light of new realities.

He attributed the success of the CCP and socialism with Chinese characteristics to the fact that Marxism works, especially when adapted to the Chinese context and the needs of the times.

Xi stressed the need to achieve even richer results in theoretical innovation in the new era and on the new course. He also warned that the soul of Marxism and the root of China’s beautiful traditional culture can never be abandoned, saying it would lead to catastrophic mistakes.

Wang Feng, associate professor at the School of Marxism at Beijing Normal University, said the date of the session, which was held a day before the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Party, showed the emphasis without precedent of the central leadership of the Party on the adaptation of Marxism to the needs of the time.

The session came weeks after Xi chaired a symposium in Beijing, where he stressed the need to build a modern Chinese civilization and advance the nation’s beautiful traditional culture.

The general secretary on Friday reiterated the importance of reinvigorating the beautiful elements of traditional culture with Marxism and endowing them with new content, as well as enriching Marxism with the great spirit and abundant wisdom of the Chinese nation. .

He also called for a broad horizon in theoretical studies to learn and borrow all the good results of civilizations in human society, saying that efforts to innovate and develop Party theories should be built on “the body of human knowledge.

He stressed that the advancement of theoretical innovation should be based on actual practice and efforts should be made to discover, develop and test truth through practice.

He Yun’ao, a professor who researches history and traditional cultural heritage at Nanjing University, said Xi’s call for efforts to discover, develop and test truth through practice can be seen as parallel to the argument that “practice is the only criterion for testing truth”, advocated by the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping as part of China’s reform and opening up.

“Only by drawing theories from practice, applying the theories in practice, and using practice to test the theories can the Party advance on the basis of the pattern of history and secure its adherence to the spirit of science,” said the professor.

Professor He also said that efforts to integrate the principles of Marxism into China’s beautiful traditional culture will not only help revive the cultural elements that led to glory in the nation’s history, but also strengthen the national unity in the process of Chinese modernization.

Xi also on Friday stressed the importance of pooling wisdom on people’s theoretical innovation, saying people’s creative practices serve as an inexhaustible source of innovation in Marxist theories.