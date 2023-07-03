Carrie Johnson shares private recordings





Carrie Johnson recently announced her third pregnancy. Now she’s sharing new photos that show her with a baby bump just before the upcoming birth. “New team member coming in a few weeks” with these words, Carrie Johnson announced in mid-May on Instagram that she was expecting her husband Boris Johnson’s third child. The former British Prime Minister becomes a father for the eighth time. A surprise for her more than 70,000 followers, because the 35-year-old woman had until then been able to keep her pregnancy a secret from the public. Now the birth is imminent, as Carrie Johnson announces with a new post. “It’s not long now,” she wrote alongside a chick emoji emerging from an egg. The activist shares private images which also show the two children she already has with Boris Johnson. “Before the real spa begins” In the first photo, the expectant mother of three holds her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Romy in her arms. She wears a loose white dress with blue flowers, under which her baby bump is clearly visible. Other snaps, which you can view by clicking the arrow to the right of the image, show three-year-old Wilfred with his mom and sister, and Romy in her little pink dress. “A few moments of calm before the real spa begins,” describes Carrie Johnson to the gallery. “Wilf is super excited to be a big brother again and talks about it all the time. I don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She will soon,” Carrie Johnson wrote in a previous post. So far, however, she’s kept to herself whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl this time around. Boris Johnson already has seven children He is the 35-year-old’s third child and number eight of her husband’s offspring. Boris Johnson has four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2020. From an affair, the politician also has another daughter, born in 2009. On May 29, 2021, the former British Prime Minister married his longtime partner Carrie Symonds in Westminster Catholic Cathedral in London. Due to the corona pandemic, only 30 guests could participate at the time. About 14 months later, the couple said yes again in a pompous wedding ceremony.

