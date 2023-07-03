President Joko Widodo asks Dito Ariotedjo to respect legal procedure





President Joko Widodo ask all parties, including Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Here Ariotedjo in order to comply with all legal procedures, concerning the summoning of the minister to the office of the attorney general. The summoning of Menpora Dito Ariotedjo is linked to the case of corruption in the funds of the Base Transceiver Station (BTS) project at the Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo). “Yes, respect all legal procedures, if the people summoned, both from the KPK and the prosecutor’s office, respect the legal procedure,” President Jokowi said in a press release at Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Base, in Jakarta on Monday, July 3, 2023. President Jokowi asked Menpora Dito Ariotedjo to come and fulfill the AGO Summons to provide explanations and clarifications. Read also :KPK Responds to IDR 300 Billion Former Investigator’s Transactions: There is a Private Company “Come explain, provide clarification,” President Jokowi said. Meanwhile, Dito Ariotedjo arrived at Jampidsus Round Building, the compound of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Indonesia, Jakarta, at 1:00 p.m. WIB on Monday. He was seen wearing a white shirt and a black jacket. The Menpora greeted the media team before entering the building to deliver his statement to investigators from Indonesian Attorney General Jampidsus’ office. Previously, the head of the Legal Information Center (Kapuspenkum) of the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office, Ketut Sumedana, said that Dito Ariotedjo was summoned by the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office as a witness in the investigation of cases of alleged corruption in the provision of Base Transmitting Station (BTS) infrastructure and supporting infrastructure for Kominfo for the period 2020-2022. Dito’s interrogation, Ketut continued, was a development of the results of the interrogation record and the indictment of the accused in this case, namely Irwan Hermawan (IH) as commissioner of PT Solitechmedia Synergy on May 22, 2023. Read also :Palembang expands domestic flights: hope to become entry point for business and tourist trips to Sumatra “He was questioned as a witness in connection with the elaboration of several results of the interrogation minutes of several witnesses and the indictments of several witnesses who had been read in relation to the suspect or who is now the accused: IH,” said Ketut.

