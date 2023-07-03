Which Republicans have pledged to support their candidate





To participate in the first Republican presidential debate on August 23, candidates must meet tough new criteria, including having at least 40,000 donors and at least 1% voter support in three approved polls. But the requirement that causes the most consternation is a commitment to support the prospective nominee.

Candidates will only receive the pledge after meeting the other qualifications, according to a person familiar with the process, and will have up to 48 hours before the debate to meet those criteria, giving them until the last minute to decide. Here is what they said:

Donald J. Trump

Not clear. Former President Donald J. Trump did not say whether he would sign the pledge.

In February, he declined to pledge to support the eventual candidate, telling Tory radio host Hugh Hewitt it should depend on who the candidate was. But that was before the Republican National Committee made the pledge a debate requirement.

Even if he signs, it’s unlikely to mean much. He signed the same pledge in 2015, then reneged on it.

Ron DeSantis

Not clear. When asked last month if he would support Mr. Trump in a general election, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida did not give a clear answer.

Mr. DeSantis vaguely indicated that he might engage, saying: You respect the process and you respect people’s decisions. But he made no commitment.

Doug Burgum

Yes. Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota has indicated he will sign the pledge.

I will support the Republican candidate who will run in 2024, he told ABC News.

chris christi

Mixed messages. Former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey suggested he would sign the pledge: “I will do what I have to do to be on that stage,” he told CNN.

I will take the promise just as seriously as Donald Trump took it in 2016, he said, adding that he considered it unnecessary and told the RNC.

Nikki Haley

Yes. Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former United Nations ambassador, pledged to sign the pledge.

Absolutely irresponsible that Trump, DeSantis and others are not 100% committed to supporting the Republican nominee, she wrote on Twitter. There is no room for personal vendettas in this battle to save our country.

Hurd

No. Former Representative Will Hurd of Texas is the only candidate to have ruled out signing the pledge.

I can’t lie to get access to a microphone, he told CNN, adding: I will not support Donald Trump. I recognize the impact this has on my ability to get to the debate stage, but I can’t lie.

Asa Hutchinson

Mixed messages. Former Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas has ruled out voting for Mr Trump if he is convicted of a crime, but said he would sign the pledge out of confidence that Mr Trump would not win the primary .

You should make the pledge based on the fact that Donald Trump won’t be our nominee and you’re convinced of that, he told ABC News.

He asked the RNC to clarify that there is no commitment to support a candidate if found guilty of espionage or a serious crime. (The RNC said no.) At the same time, he says he will do whatever is necessary because the debates are important.

Mike Pence

Mixed messages. Former Vice President Mike Pence first appeared to pledge during a CNN town hall event, saying: I have always supported the Republican candidate for President in the United States and I will support the candidate Republican in 2024.

But he struggled to reconcile that with his assertion that anyone who puts himself above the Constitution, as he says Mr Trump has, should never be president.

He said he didn’t believe Mr. Trump would win and dodged follow-up questions. I don’t think my former running mate will be the Republican presidential nominee, and I’m very confident, very confident, that I can support the Republican candidate, he said, suggesting he might not if it was Mr. Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Mixed messages. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy dithered on the pledge.

In February, he said he would get there. But last month he gave a caveat: If the other candidates in this race make that promise, I’ll stay here and I’ll be ready to do it, he told Fox News, adding: I’m ready. to play ball, but I demand that the other candidates play. ball too.

Tim Scott

Yes. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has indicated he will sign.

All Republican candidates would be better than any Democratic candidate, he told Fox News, while saying he was confident he would win the nomination.

Francois Suarez

Yes. Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami did not vote for Mr Trump in 2020 but says he will sign the pledge.

I think every Republican candidate who wants to be on the debate stage has to pledge to support the candidate, and I will too, he told ABC News.

