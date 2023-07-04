Stephanie Grisham’s Classified Trump Documents Indictment and the Story It Matches





Among the many striking things about the July 2021 audio of Donald Trump appearing to discuss a classified document with guests is how laid back it all was. In real time, the now indicted former president seems to acknowledge that what he’s doing isn’t kosher, asking that it be off the record and drawing in an aide to comment with a seemingly uneasy laugh, Yeah, now we have a problem.

It’s as if those involved know Trump’s dance of being cavalier with sensitive information. Which, even before that last entry, is indeed what his comprehensive record demonstrates.

Appearing on MSNBC over the weekend, former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said she personally witnessed how Trump shared information at Mar-a-Lago during his presidency.

When asked if it was plausible that Trump actually showed classified documents in July 2021, Trump suggested it was mere bravado. Grisham replied: The short answer is yes. I watched him show documents to the people of Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio. So he has no respect for classified information. Never done.

Grisham’s account is not detailed. But it has a lot of history. With the indictment accusing him of sharing classified documents with unauthorized people twice in 2021, it’s worth perusing what we know about the other major episodes of re:Trump and sensitive information. .

(Note: While President, Trump had broad power to declassify information at will. But that doesn’t mean it was a particularly good idea.)

Trump was arguably propelled to power in part through the cavalier manipulation of sensitive information by his opponents. But in his first weeks as president, it was clear he wasn’t exactly overcompensating for Hillary Clinton’s sins.

On February 8, 2017, Trump appeared in an Oval Office photo op with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, where an Associated Press photo appeared to show a bag with a key on Trump’s desk, in presence of people without security clearance. Sen. Martin Heinrich (DN.M.) noted that this raises questions about whether sensitive information is being properly protected.

Just three days later, on February 11, Trump turned Mar-a-Lago’s terrace into what the Washington Post called an outdoor crisis room following a ballistic missile test by Korea. North. Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared to be discussing a highly sensitive national security issue and reviewing documents by the light of an aid cellphone, all in the open.

The White House claimed at the time that no classified documents were discussed openly.

At this point, it had already been reported that Trump was using an unsecured cell phone. And it was a story that would follow him for many months.

Days after taking office, The New York Times reported that Trump was using an old, unsecured Android phone to post on Twitter.

In May 2018, Politico reported that Trump was using a White House cellphone without sophisticated security features and that he had refused to Twitter-swap his phone monthly, citing convenience.

In October 2018, The Times reported that intelligence showed Chinese spies often listened in on Trump’s conversations on his iPhone, and even aides had warned Trump that Russian spies were eavesdropping. Aides failed to persuade Trump to use more secure landlines. White House officials say they can only hope he refrains from discussing classified information when he’s on them, the Times noted.

Trump disputed the Timess report. But by late 2019, phone logs obtained during his first impeachment inquiry appeared to back up key aspects of the report.

Perhaps the most infamous event of all occurred in May 2017. While the above raised the possibility that Trump leaked classified information, this time we know he actually did and to the Russians , nothing less.

The Post reported that Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak during a meeting in the Oval Office. The information, considered so sensitive that its details were withheld even from key allies, related to the Islamic State. It was obtained through an intelligence-sharing agreement with another country, later revealed to be Israel.

The Post reported that Trump did not identify the information as coming from Israel, but that the level of detail he offered would have made it relatively easy to identify the source and possibly how the information was acquired. .

He also reported that intelligence officials initially asked reporters not to identify Israel as a source, suggesting that such information could have endangered the life of a spy with access to key information about the inner workings of the Israel Defense Forces. Islamic State.

Perhaps the other most direct evidence of Trump sharing classified information under questionable circumstances while president came in August 2019, when he tweeted a detailed aerial image of a launch pad. which experts at the time described as almost certainly highly classified.

The image appeared to be from a briefing Trump had received about an explosion there, with what appeared to be the flash of a camera snapping a picture of the document.

The Times later reported that aides tried to dissuade Trump from tweeting the image, warning it could expose the US government’s surveillance capabilities. The image also raised questions about whether it revealed the Americans were violating Iranian airspace, given that its clarity suggested it had not been taken by satellite.

In late 2022, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency officially declassified the photo.

Two other incidents were less publicized but deserve to be remembered at this time.

One came in the summer of 2017, when Trump tweeted a response to a Post article reporting that he had shut down a secret CIA program to arm moderate Syrian rebels, seemingly confirming that such a classified program did exist. (A judge later found that Trump hadn’t technically declassified the program with his statements.)

Another came the same year, in April, when Trump told Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that the United States had two nuclear submarines off the coast of the Korean Peninsula. The revelation was revealed in a Filipino transcript of the call between the leaders. It was unclear whether Trump was referring to nuclear or nuclear-powered submarines, and he did not appear to elaborate. But the disclosure would have caused consternation at the Ministry of Defense.

