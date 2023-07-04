Ron DeSantis’ super PAC spokesman is sounding the alarm, says the campaign is ‘far behind’ Donald Trump





A key Never Back Down super PAC spokesperson warns there are problems for Ron DeSantis’ campaign, with the presidential candidate ‘far behind’, although the race is not ‘unwinnable’.

During a Twitter Space, former Donald Trump supporter Steve Cortes offered a bleak view of the political landscape, stressing at the top of the show that he was speaking for himself and not the political committee.

The Crypto Lawyers Twitter account, which hosted the space, pressed Cortes on polls that are deeply unfavorable to DeSantis nationally and in early states, as well as audio leaks suggesting DeSantis is running to the right in the primary but would veer to the center in the general election, should it get there.

“At this stage of the primaries too, because I think it’s important. Look, right now in the national polls, we’re way behind. I’ll be the first to admit it. OK?” Cortés said.

“It’s an uphill battle. I don’t think this is an unwinnable battle, okay? But it’s clear that Donald Trump is the runaway favorite, especially since the indictments.

From there, Cortes offered some ideas on polls.

“In the first four states, which matter a lot, the polls are much tighter. We’re clearly still down, we’re down double digits. We have work. We have wood to cut.

Polling averages suggest the top four states are more like national polls in terms of spread than Cortes claims.

Trump is up on DeSantis 54% to 22% nationally. In Iowa, Trump leads 45% to 23%. In New Hampshire, Trump leads 46% to 15%. In Nevada, Trump leads 52% to 22%. And in South Carolina, Trump leads 41% to 18%.

Cortes says voters just don’t know DeSantis yet, saying “a lot of ordinary Americans frankly don’t know him or know very little about him,” and that the DeSantis camp will “bridge that gap” given that he has “resources”.

He also compared DeSantis to Trump, saying the two were “patriotic right-wing populists” and saying 2024 is a “race for two.”

Cortes also pointed out that swing state polls were better for DeSantis than Trump versus Joe Biden, being pushed back given the lopsided polls in the primaries.

“We’re not going to talk about the playoffs until we qualify for the playoffs,” he joked.

Cortes also called Trump a “maestro” of debates, saying Trump “debates like Jack Nicklaus plays golf” and acknowledging that it would present a challenge for DeSantis.

“Is Ron the debater that Donald Trump is? No, he’s not,” Cortes said, adding that the increase in “representations” makes DeSantis “better and better” to “succeed on his feet,” preparing him to “go hand in hand” with Trump.

“Is DeSantis the underdog? Absolutely. But he can win,” Cortes argued.

Cortes also disputed claims that DeSantis would move to the center.

“He’s a man who ruled, who ran from the right, who ruled from the right and will continue to run and hopefully, as president, rule from the right,” Cortes argued.

Cortes also addressed the state’s “great and cooperative legislature” giving DeSantis an edge, acknowledging that the governor wouldn’t enjoy the benefit of an “easy Tallahassee legislature” if he were president, but said that he could use “executive orders” if elected to counter Congress and federal agencies in an “incredibly aggressive” manner.

“The only way to bring this bureaucracy and this administrative state to heel is to have an incredibly strong executive,” Cortes said.

Cortes also championed what the host called a “seven-month shadow book tour campaign” immediately after DeSantis was re-elected and campaigned for governor.

“He does both. Is it easy? No. Is it possible ? Yes,” he said.

