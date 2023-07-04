Indonesia regains upper-middle-income status as growth rebounds





According to the World Bank, a strong post-pandemic rebound has pushed Indonesia back into the upper middle-income bracket, putting it back on track to pursue its goal of high-income status. Indonesia reclaimed the rank this year as gross national income per capita climbed to $4,580, according to the bank’s latest classifications. That’s an improvement from the previous reading of $4,140, ​​which kept it in lower middle income status for the second year in a row in 2022. “Indonesia continued its strong post-pandemic recovery and real GDP grew by 5.3%,” the World Bank noted. The country’s gross domestic product in 2022 grew at its fastest pace in nine years. Southeast Asia’s largest economy first achieved upper-middle-income status in 2020, only to be downgraded the following year as it suffered one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks. The country’s gradual reopening last year saw consumption and employment start to recover, while a global commodity boom allowed exports to act as an additional pillar of growth. The latest ranking should bolster Indonesia’s ambition to become a high-income country by 2045, the centerpiece of outgoing President Joko Widodo’s economic platform. Jokowi, as the leader is known, had pushed for social assistance, inflation control and the resumption of public activities to reinvigorate the national economy after the pandemic. Maintain growth Jokowi told a cabinet meeting on Monday that measures are needed to support economic growth – by controlling food prices and boosting private consumption. He also asked his ministers to help maintain political stability ahead of the 2024 elections. “The second half will not be easy and we need to be aware of several things, such as the unstable global environment and geopolitical tensions that may impact our economy and business activities,” Jokowi told a meeting of the firm. The government is aiming for a higher GDP target for 2024 with an estimate range exceeding 5.7%. It also wants to reduce its poverty rate to 6.5%-7.5% from 9.57% in September, with extreme poverty completely eradicated by next year.

