Melania Trump’s ex-assistant accuses Donald of showing classified documents in Mar-a-Lago dining room: he has no respect





Melania Trump’s ex-assistant Stephanie Grisham claimed to have seen ex-President Donald show classified documents to third parties without security clearance in a separate incident not mentioned in the indictment, a learned from RadarOnline.com.

Over the weekend, Grisham, who served as communications director and press secretary for the Trump administration, sat down for an interview with MSNBC Alex Witt.

During the conversation, Witt asked Grisham about Trump’s handling of classified documents after he was hit with a 37-count indictment for his mishandling of top secret files.

Grisham said she was not surprised by the criminal charges because she saw Trump showing classified material to others in the dining hall at Mar-a-Lagos.

Witt asked, Look, you know, Donald Trump, is it plausible that Trump is showing classified documents to people in private meetings?

Grisham replied, The short answer is yes. I watched him show documents to the people of Mar a Lago on the dining room patio. So he has no respect for classified information. Never done. You know, listening to this exchange every time, it makes me so angry. He specifically talks that he should have declassified it, but he didn’t. So there, I think, is the proof. I also believe there’s a part of that audio where he says, you know, it’s unofficial. And I know that Donald Trump knows the rules of journalists and he knows that if it’s going to be confidential, they can’t talk about it.

The ex-helper added, So I think he was covering himself in that regard. And, you know, I was thinking about that earlier. I just want to say to your viewers, I don’t think people understand how difficult it is to get your classified clearance. I remember when I was passing by to get all of mine. I got held up because of a $13 kindergarten bill that I wasn’t aware of, so couldn’t get it.

She continued, They go through everything about it. It is very difficult to obtain a security clearance. And I think people, you know, miss it in the weeds, obviously. But showing it to people who haven’t gone through the extreme checks you have to go through to get clearance is you know, it’s a disservice to the country, but it also potentially puts people at risk.

Trump called the investigation and indictment into it a witch hunt.

