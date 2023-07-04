Politics
Indonesian Joko Widodo to meet WA Prime Minister Roger Cook to promote cooperation on critical minerals
On the sidelines of the visit, Mr. Cook will sign an action plan with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry aimed at strengthening economic ties, trade and supply chain opportunities with Indonesia. The plan builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in February on critical minerals and batteries.
The country is WA’s 11th largest trading partner, with $4.6 billion in goods traded in 2022, including wheat ($962 million) and iron ore ($956 million).
We have strong ties with Indonesia and these opportunities will help WA grow its trade and government relationships as we further develop our commercial, global battery and critical mineral supply chains, Mr. Cook said.
Chairman of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Indonesian-Australian Business Council bilateral committee, George Marantika, said the deal would lead to an alliance of Indonesia and Australia working together to create economic power and seize the opportunity of an electric vehicle market.
Whether it is the digital economy or green technology, this is where the future of economic relations between Australia and Indonesia resides and converges, he said.
As Jakarta is closer to Perth than Sydney, Mr Cook said it was essential that WA establish a strong relationship with Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.
It is a relationship that we very much value. A quarter of a billion people live within a three-hour flight of here, he said.
We consider them a very important economic partner. It’s a growing partnership and that’s why we take every opportunity to engage with the Indonesian government.
Marantika said the deal could pave the way for increased investment by Australian and Indonesian companies in each other’s mining and processing sectors to make the battery dream a reality.
The Albanian government supports the agreement, values the collaboration and believes that it complements its own plans to develop domestic battery manufacturing.
Mr. Cook will also visit Indonesia in September as part of a trade mission. It will be his fourth visit to the country during this government term, and the first since taking office in May after the resignation of his predecessor, Mark McGowan.
[Indonesia] are also keen to expand the capabilities of their electric vehicles; all of this requires resources, and WA has those resources in abundance, so you can understand why they want to discuss these issues with us, Cook said.
The meeting with President Widodo is obviously a very important opportunity, I also have a great chance to meet incoming missions from Indonesia, including meetings with the Minister of Investment.
Australian government projections released on Monday suggest the country’s critical minerals sector will overtake thermal coal within two years.
Mr Cook has previously said WA needs to ensure it capitalizes on the critical minerals boom and develops its own downstream processing capacity.
As well as meetings with Indonesian dignitaries, Mr Cook said he would use his first interstate trip as prime minister to lobby Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for more guarantees that WA would maintain its current GST funding and Commonwealth for infrastructure projects.
We have to make sure that we get the message to the Commonwealth government. WA is the engine room of our economy and the engine room of our future economy, Mr Cook said on Monday.
Obviously, there is only one priority, and that is to protect WA’s fair share of GST, ensuring that we get our fair share of infrastructure investment in WA.
WA’s current GST share cannot drop below 70 to the dollar following a deal the Morrison government struck with former prime minister Mark McGowan in 2018.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/widodo-to-meet-wa-s-cook-in-critical-minerals-push-20230703-p5dlbx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesian Joko Widodo to meet WA Prime Minister Roger Cook to promote cooperation on critical minerals
- July train strike: When is the UK’s next train strike and which trains will be affected?
- West Hollywood minimum hourly wage tops $19, highest of any US city
- Revealed: Thousands die in hospitals because patients cannot be discharged
- Russell Crowe could retire from Hollywood at 60 | Entertainment
- Assembling the all-time Lloyd Carr team
- Natalie Portman wears a floral strapless dress for the Dior Couture show – WWD
- Melania Trump’s ex-assistant accuses Donald of showing classified documents in Mar-a-Lago dining room: he has no respect
- Ewan McGregor made his children with the Trainspotting toilet scene | Entertainment
- Millions under heat warnings in the United States as record temperatures continue | Weather in the United States
- Greta Gerwig directs for Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter
- Australian cricket team ‘verbally assaulted’ after controversial video report on Bairstow sacking | Sport