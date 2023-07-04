Indonesian Joko Widodo to meet WA Prime Minister Roger Cook to promote cooperation on critical minerals

On the sidelines of the visit, Mr. Cook will sign an action plan with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry aimed at strengthening economic ties, trade and supply chain opportunities with Indonesia. The plan builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in February on critical minerals and batteries.

The country is WA’s 11th largest trading partner, with $4.6 billion in goods traded in 2022, including wheat ($962 million) and iron ore ($956 million).

We have strong ties with Indonesia and these opportunities will help WA grow its trade and government relationships as we further develop our commercial, global battery and critical mineral supply chains, Mr. Cook said.

Chairman of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Indonesian-Australian Business Council bilateral committee, George Marantika, said the deal would lead to an alliance of Indonesia and Australia working together to create economic power and seize the opportunity of an electric vehicle market.

Whether it is the digital economy or green technology, this is where the future of economic relations between Australia and Indonesia resides and converges, he said.

As Jakarta is closer to Perth than Sydney, Mr Cook said it was essential that WA establish a strong relationship with Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

It is a relationship that we very much value. A quarter of a billion people live within a three-hour flight of here, he said.

We consider them a very important economic partner. It’s a growing partnership and that’s why we take every opportunity to engage with the Indonesian government.

Marantika said the deal could pave the way for increased investment by Australian and Indonesian companies in each other’s mining and processing sectors to make the battery dream a reality.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indonesian President Joko Widodo in June 2022. Alex Ellinghausen

The Albanian government supports the agreement, values ​​the collaboration and believes that it complements its own plans to develop domestic battery manufacturing.

Mr. Cook will also visit Indonesia in September as part of a trade mission. It will be his fourth visit to the country during this government term, and the first since taking office in May after the resignation of his predecessor, Mark McGowan.

[Indonesia] are also keen to expand the capabilities of their electric vehicles; all of this requires resources, and WA has those resources in abundance, so you can understand why they want to discuss these issues with us, Cook said.

The meeting with President Widodo is obviously a very important opportunity, I also have a great chance to meet incoming missions from Indonesia, including meetings with the Minister of Investment.

Australian government projections released on Monday suggest the country’s critical minerals sector will overtake thermal coal within two years.

Mr Cook has previously said WA needs to ensure it capitalizes on the critical minerals boom and develops its own downstream processing capacity.

As well as meetings with Indonesian dignitaries, Mr Cook said he would use his first interstate trip as prime minister to lobby Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for more guarantees that WA would maintain its current GST funding and Commonwealth for infrastructure projects.

We have to make sure that we get the message to the Commonwealth government. WA is the engine room of our economy and the engine room of our future economy, Mr Cook said on Monday.

Obviously, there is only one priority, and that is to protect WA’s fair share of GST, ensuring that we get our fair share of infrastructure investment in WA.

WA’s current GST share cannot drop below 70 to the dollar following a deal the Morrison government struck with former prime minister Mark McGowan in 2018.