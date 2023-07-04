Donald Trump indictments fuel fire among Iowa Republicans as 2024 approaches





Republican voters in Iowa are rallying behind former President Donald Trump, with county GOP leaders saying the indictments against him are fueling party fire ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the state and federal indictments, the first out of Manhattan and the second out of Miami. News of the former president’s criminal charges sparked outrage among Republicans.

Some GOP members have seen the indictments as a warning sign to walk away from Trump in 2024, while others, particularly in Iowa’s red counties, are using it as a shoutout. rallying to support the former president in the primary.

Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Kelley Koch said the indictments opened the floodgates to the “drip, drip” that has accumulated over time, citing the Russia- Trump, his two impeachments and other controversies during the Trump administration.

Iowans “weren’t even interested” in the early news of the Manhattan indictment, she said. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents during the 2016 campaign in April.

“This latest set of indictments, federal, was almost like someone poured diesel fuel on a smoldering fire,” Koch said. “People started looking at what’s happening to President Trump and they’re like, ‘Is it fair? Is it fair that they attack him?'”

Koch said voters frequently discuss the “overwhelming exposure” of a two-tier court system, a common phrase used by Republicans across the country and on Capitol Hill.

“‘Rules for you but not for me’ is a phrase I hear as president probably four times a week,” Koch added.

In Iowa and across the United States, news of the indictments sparked support for the former president in both polls and donations. His 2024 presidential campaign grossed $6.6 million “and counting” in the days following federal criminal charges related to the withholding of classified documents.

Scott County Republican Party Chairwoman Jeanita McNulty said from what she sees the impact of the indictments is “positive” among Republicans in her county.

“People are outraged,” she said. “It’s unbelievable to people that this is actually happening. They’re worried that our Justice Department is corrupt.”

Some counties in Hawkeye State have taken news of the indictment as another factor to consider in the months leading up to the caucuses, where Iowa remains first in the nation for Republicans. Democrats chose South Carolina as their first primary state.

Polk County Republican Party Chairwoman Gloria Mazza said she hasn’t seen a change in voter support for Trump and “has no idea” the impact of the indictments on Republican voters heading to the caucuses.

Iowans take the caucus process very seriously, she said, leaving the door open for each candidate to present their case to become the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.

“They do this every time, no matter what. Whether it’s the indictment or whatever, it’s Iowa. We’re the caucus and we all get these candidates, and we talk and review each one of them,” Mazza said.

Several GOP presidential candidates have also come to the defense of the former president. Koch said presidential candidates who attended Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) “Roast and Ride” event in Des Moines took the stage and condemned the indictments, which he said it was to their advantage.

“They want to compare and contrast Trump without destroying him,” Koch said, adding that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are the only ones who have truly “pushed” Trump.

She said her team kept track of who would attack Trump, who would ignore him or who would be the “class act” and discuss indictments. Candidates overwhelmingly chose party over their individual race and doomed criminal cases.

“The candidates stayed above the fray, not in the trenches, not in the drama. They took the class act and it resonated with Iowans, it really does, and a few of ‘between them actually had a bump,” Koch said.

Yet Trump remains ahead in most polls. A recent Morning Consult poll showed the former president with a 38% lead over DeSantis, his main challenger, and a lead of more than 50% over the other candidates.

“President Trump continues to lead poll after poll both nationally and statewide. He is the only person who beats Joe Biden by significant margins because voters know that President Trump’s return in the White House means a strong economy, a secure border and a safer America,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told the Washington Examiner.

In McNulty County, the election is “anyone’s game,” she said.

“People are just hungry to stand in front of every candidate and listen to them, meet them and hear what they have to say,” McNulty said. “It’s a long way from next year, so they’re just going to go and listen to each candidate and then decide after they’ve had a chance to listen to all of the candidates.”

