PM Modi to host SCO summit virtually today, Chinese Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin to attend

India will virtually host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Tuesday, which will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The SCO heads of state meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Major issues that should be on the agenda include terrorism, regional security and prosperity. The theme for India’s SCO-SECURE Presidency is derived from the acronym coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO Qingadao Summit in 2018. It stands for S: Security, E: Economic Development, C: Connectivity, U: Unity , R: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, E: Protection of the environment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the summit this week. This comes at a time when the Russian-Ukrainian war has ended in war. India condemned the war, but did not vote against Russia in any forum.

Addressing President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan last year, Prime Minister Modi also said: “This is not the era of war”, a statement he even made to the G20 communiqué under the Indian presidency. Earlier on June 30, Prime Minister Modi had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed bilateral cooperation issues including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the G20.

All SCO member states – China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – have been invited to attend the Summit. In addition, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia have been invited as observer states. In keeping with SCO tradition, Turkmenistan was also invited as a guest of the presidency. The heads of the two organs of the SCO – the Secretariat and the SCO RATS – will also be present.

One of the highlights of the summit, Pakistan and China have expressed their willingness to participate in the summit. Pakistan, which has been isolated from the world for harboring terrorists, is expected to attend the summit. With the Chinese aggression in 2020 in Galwan, there was a stalemate and a build-up of troops in large numbers on the Indian LAC positions in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian side has also deployed a large number of troops and developed infrastructure at a very rapid pace for them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit to the United States, said that for “normal bilateral relations” with China, “peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential”, reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ ).

“We strongly believe in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and resolving disputes and disputes peacefully. At the same time, India is fully prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” Prime Minister Modi said in his speech. interview with the American publication.

Jinping, who will attend the Virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit hosted by India, will deliver important remarks at the meeting and, together with other leaders, chart the way forward for the future growth of organization, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said. said in a statement.

Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the SCO meeting. The invitation to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has informed. The participation of the two leaders comes at a time when China has blocked a proposal by India and the United States to the United Nations to name the terrorist Lashkar-e-Taiba Sajid Mir, wanted for his involvement in the terrorist attacks of the 26/11 in Mumbai, as a global terrorist., which also drew heavy criticism from New Delhi.

India joined the SCO in 2005 as an observer country and became a full member of the group at the Astana Summit in 2017, marking a turning point in its relations with the Organization. Over the past six years, India has played an active and positive role in all SCO operations.

At the SCO summit in Samarkand in September 2022, India took over the SCO chairmanship from Uzbekistan for the first time. During India’s presidency, the SCO has taken new steps in the depth and intensity of its engagements and interactions in a wide variety of sectors.

India has created five new pillars and areas of cooperation within the SCO: startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment and shared Buddhist heritage. Two new mechanisms within the SCO – the Special Task Force on Startups and Innovation and the Expert Working Group on Traditional Medicine – have been established at the initiative of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also pointed out that India was preparing to take the initiative of a new SCO working group on traditional medicines. To realize Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakom (The world is one family), India has emphasized more people-to-people relationships.

A number of milestone events have been organized under India’s SCO chairmanship to deepen people-to-people relationships. With their involvement in 14 socio-cultural events, SCO observers and dialogue partners under the Indian Presidency demonstrated new levels of engagement.

Also, events such as SCO Film Festival, SCO Millet Food Festival, SCO Cultural showcase at Suraj Kund Mela, SCO Tourism Mart, “Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage”, “B2B Conference on Traditional Medicine”, SCO International Conference of Think Tanks also took place.

With emphasis on India’s cultural and civilizational heritage, Kashi/Varanasi has been celebrated as the 1st SCO Tourism and Culture Capital 2022-23. Youth empowerment was another focus area of ​​the Indian Chair, with events such as Young Authors Conference, Young Scientists Conclave, Startup Forum, Council and SCO Youth Conference and the SCO Resident Researcher Program where the young researcher from the SCO Member State stayed in India for a month to conduct research activities.

In addition, during India’s SCO chairmanship, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar virtually inaugurated the New Delhi Hall of the SCO Secretariat in Beijing. To commemorate India’s first SCO presidency, a commemorative stamp was issued. On May 4-5 this year, India also hosted the SCO foreign ministers in Goa, which was marked by a colorful cultural program and substantive discussions the following day. Goa showcased its warm hospitality, unique culture and distinct heritage.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the key meeting, becoming the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India since 2011. India’s chairmanship of the SCO has been a time of intense activity and mutually beneficial cooperation between Member States.

India hosted a total of 134 meetings and events, including 14 meetings at ministerial level. India remains determined to play a positive and constructive role in the organization and looks forward to the success of the SCO Summit, the culmination of its chairmanship. The rotating presidency remains with India until September 2023.

