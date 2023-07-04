Politics
PM Modi to host SCO summit virtually today, Chinese Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin to attend
PM Modi to host SCO summit virtually today, Chinese Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin to attend
India will virtually host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Tuesday, which will be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The SCO heads of state meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Major issues that should be on the agenda include terrorism, regional security and prosperity. The theme for India’s SCO-SECURE Presidency is derived from the acronym coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO Qingadao Summit in 2018. It stands for S: Security, E: Economic Development, C: Connectivity, U: Unity , R: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, E: Protection of the environment.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the summit this week. This comes at a time when the Russian-Ukrainian war has ended in war. India condemned the war, but did not vote against Russia in any forum.
Addressing President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan last year, Prime Minister Modi also said: “This is not the era of war”, a statement he even made to the G20 communiqué under the Indian presidency. Earlier on June 30, Prime Minister Modi had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed bilateral cooperation issues including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the G20.
All SCO member states – China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan – have been invited to attend the Summit. In addition, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia have been invited as observer states. In keeping with SCO tradition, Turkmenistan was also invited as a guest of the presidency. The heads of the two organs of the SCO – the Secretariat and the SCO RATS – will also be present.
One of the highlights of the summit, Pakistan and China have expressed their willingness to participate in the summit. Pakistan, which has been isolated from the world for harboring terrorists, is expected to attend the summit. With the Chinese aggression in 2020 in Galwan, there was a stalemate and a build-up of troops in large numbers on the Indian LAC positions in eastern Ladakh.
The Indian side has also deployed a large number of troops and developed infrastructure at a very rapid pace for them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his visit to the United States, said that for “normal bilateral relations” with China, “peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential”, reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ ).
READ | The Supreme Court’s bench of five judges will hear arguments challenging the repeal of Section 370 on July 11
“We strongly believe in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and resolving disputes and disputes peacefully. At the same time, India is fully prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” Prime Minister Modi said in his speech. interview with the American publication.
Jinping, who will attend the Virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit hosted by India, will deliver important remarks at the meeting and, together with other leaders, chart the way forward for the future growth of organization, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said. said in a statement.
Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the SCO meeting. The invitation to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry has informed. The participation of the two leaders comes at a time when China has blocked a proposal by India and the United States to the United Nations to name the terrorist Lashkar-e-Taiba Sajid Mir, wanted for his involvement in the terrorist attacks of the 26/11 in Mumbai, as a global terrorist., which also drew heavy criticism from New Delhi.
India joined the SCO in 2005 as an observer country and became a full member of the group at the Astana Summit in 2017, marking a turning point in its relations with the Organization. Over the past six years, India has played an active and positive role in all SCO operations.
At the SCO summit in Samarkand in September 2022, India took over the SCO chairmanship from Uzbekistan for the first time. During India’s presidency, the SCO has taken new steps in the depth and intensity of its engagements and interactions in a wide variety of sectors.
India has created five new pillars and areas of cooperation within the SCO: startups and innovation, traditional medicine, digital inclusion, youth empowerment and shared Buddhist heritage. Two new mechanisms within the SCO – the Special Task Force on Startups and Innovation and the Expert Working Group on Traditional Medicine – have been established at the initiative of India.
READ | The Supreme Court’s bench of five judges will hear arguments challenging the repeal of Section 370 on July 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also pointed out that India was preparing to take the initiative of a new SCO working group on traditional medicines. To realize Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakom (The world is one family), India has emphasized more people-to-people relationships.
A number of milestone events have been organized under India’s SCO chairmanship to deepen people-to-people relationships. With their involvement in 14 socio-cultural events, SCO observers and dialogue partners under the Indian Presidency demonstrated new levels of engagement.
Also, events such as SCO Film Festival, SCO Millet Food Festival, SCO Cultural showcase at Suraj Kund Mela, SCO Tourism Mart, “Conference on Shared Buddhist Heritage”, “B2B Conference on Traditional Medicine”, SCO International Conference of Think Tanks also took place.
With emphasis on India’s cultural and civilizational heritage, Kashi/Varanasi has been celebrated as the 1st SCO Tourism and Culture Capital 2022-23. Youth empowerment was another focus area of the Indian Chair, with events such as Young Authors Conference, Young Scientists Conclave, Startup Forum, Council and SCO Youth Conference and the SCO Resident Researcher Program where the young researcher from the SCO Member State stayed in India for a month to conduct research activities.
In addition, during India’s SCO chairmanship, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar virtually inaugurated the New Delhi Hall of the SCO Secretariat in Beijing. To commemorate India’s first SCO presidency, a commemorative stamp was issued. On May 4-5 this year, India also hosted the SCO foreign ministers in Goa, which was marked by a colorful cultural program and substantive discussions the following day. Goa showcased its warm hospitality, unique culture and distinct heritage.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the key meeting, becoming the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit India since 2011. India’s chairmanship of the SCO has been a time of intense activity and mutually beneficial cooperation between Member States.
India hosted a total of 134 meetings and events, including 14 meetings at ministerial level. India remains determined to play a positive and constructive role in the organization and looks forward to the success of the SCO Summit, the culmination of its chairmanship. The rotating presidency remains with India until September 2023.
to read | Job search scam: CBI files indictment against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-pm-modi-to-virtually-host-sco-summit-today-china-s-xi-jinping-russia-s-vladimir-putin-to-attend-3050197
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi to host SCO summit virtually today, Chinese Xi Jinping and Russian Vladimir Putin to attend
- Donald Trump indictments fuel fire among Iowa Republicans as 2024 approaches
- Russell Crowe could retire from Hollywood at 60 | Entertainment
- Former Texas tennis star Peyton Stearns loses the first round of Wimbledon in return
- The 8 Best Denim Shorts for Men to Wear Right Now
- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hits the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan – Anadolu Agency
- Indonesian Joko Widodo to meet WA Prime Minister Roger Cook to promote cooperation on critical minerals
- July train strike: When is the UK’s next train strike and which trains will be affected?
- West Hollywood minimum hourly wage tops $19, highest of any US city
- Revealed: Thousands die in hospitals because patients cannot be discharged
- Russell Crowe could retire from Hollywood at 60 | Entertainment
- Assembling the all-time Lloyd Carr team