Boris Johnson’s Partygate inquisitor to break cover

Boris Johnson’s Partygate inquisitor Sir Bernard Jenkin will emerge from cover today to question Rishi Sunak in his role as chairman of the powerful Liaison Committee.

The tall Tory will face charges of hypocrisy for presiding over a potentially lethal question and answer session for Mr Sunak while refusing to answer questions about his alleged blocking behaviour.

Sir Bernard has been charged with going to the ground for his continued refusal to answer questions about allegations he was at a birthday party in December 2020 which broke Covid-19 rules.

Sir Bernard, one of Mr Johnson’s key interrogators in the Privileges Committee inquiry, remained silent on the matter for nearly three weeks.

But fellow Tory MP Virigina Crosbie apologized for attending a joint event meeting to mark her birthday and that of Sir Bernard’s wife Anne, despite saying she didn’t was there only briefly.

Amid the fiasco, Sir Bernard was called on to relinquish his position on the Liaison Committee, made up of the heads of all select committees in the House of Commons.

Former Business Secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said: He [Sir Bernard] cannot hold this position until the questions are answered.

He will not be taken seriously in this role, while he is chuckled behind the hand, for his own peccadilloes.

Sir Bernard did not respond to a request for comment.