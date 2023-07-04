Politics
Morality, Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar: How Modi only imitates Indira Gandhi
After Sheikh Abdullah’s death, his son Farooq Abdullah became the anointed leader of the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir. His party defeated Congress in the 1983 parliamentary election and Farooq became Chief Minister. Indira and Rajiv (who was then the anointed heir) Gandhi didn’t like it at all. They used Farooq’s brother-in-law, GM Shah, to spark a “split in the NC and Governor Jagmohan dutifully removed Farooq as Chief Minister. The BJP and the Communist parties howled in protest. Democracy was dead, they said. “Long live democracy,” retorted the leaders of Congress amused.
In 1982, Rajiv Gandhi publicly humiliated Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Minister T Anjaiah at Hyderabad airport. NT superstar Rama Rao formed the Telugu Desam in 1983 to protest the insult to Telugu pride and swept the 1983 Assembly elections.
NTR returned from a triple bypass in the United States late August 14 or early August 15. The very next day, TDP Minister N Bhaskar Rao carried out a plot that had been planned for months. He dropped out of NTR along with some rebel deputies. Governor Ram Lal quickly sacked NTR and installed Bhaskar Rao as chief minister. The BJP and other opposition parties have cried murder of democracy. Indira and Rajiv Gandhi were unfazed.
By persuading Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel to betray his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar, PM Modi’s strategists are just repeating history and doing what Indira Gandhi’s strategists once did when Congress had clots, numbers and resources. It is high time that the leaders and supporters of Congress claim their high morals and accept reality.
The author is convinced that Congress will do the same if it magically revives and once again becomes the dominant political force in India. It is also high time that BJP leaders and supporters stop repeating the absurdity that it is a party with a difference. Shortly after Arun Jaitley presented his first budget in 2014, columnist Swaminathan S Aiyer wrote in India time: This is not a radical Modi Budget but a Chidambaram budget with saffron lipstick. In many ways, the contemporary BJP is the old saffron-lipstick Congress.
(Sutanu Guru is the Executive Director of the CVoter Foundation. This is an opinion piece and the opinions expressed above belong to the authors. The Quint does not endorse or take responsibility for them.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thequint.com/opinion/ajit-pawar-revolt-in-maharashtra-how-modi-is-merely-imitating-indira-gandhi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
