Erdogan signals that Turkey is not ready to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership, saying there is still work to be done

DUBAI: As Israel carries out a massive ground offensive into a densely populated Palestinian refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the assault has a strong sense of deja vu, at least for those who remember the raids and clashes of 2002 that transformed the battle of Jenin into a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Although 21 years have passed between the two Israeli military operations, the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories has remained largely unchanged. On the contrary, the little hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the Middle East that existed in 2002 evaporated with the political ascendancy of the Israeli far right.

Since Monday morning, Jenin has witnessed heavy aerial bombardments and ground incursions by the Israeli army, involving elite special forces, armored personnel carriers, bulldozers, helicopters and drones. The assault began with a drone strike on an apartment in the middle of the refugee camp.

The Israeli army said the apartment was a joint operational command center for the Jenin Brigades, a unit made up of militant groups whose members belong mainly to Hamas and Islamic Jihad. More than 10,000 Palestinians are believed to reside within half a kilometer of the apparent target.

Clashes erupted in Jenin as Israel launched a massive military operation in the West Bank city on Monday, rekindling memories of a similar ground offensive carried out 21 years ago. (Reuters)

Largely made up of camps originally set up in the 1950s, Jenin is home to more than 22,000 Palestinians who were expelled from their original homes in 1948 during the Nakba, or Catastrophe, the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by militias Zionists to create the State of Israel.

For Palestinians, the enclave embodies armed resistance against the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. For Israelis, Jenin is a hotbed of militancy that belongs to groups that span the ideological spectrum from Hamas and Islamic Jihad to Fatah.

Mansour Al-Saadi, the deputy governor of Jenin, told Arab News that the Israeli army isolated the refugee camp from the city by using mounds of earth that its bulldozers piled up at all entrances. If the military operation continues for a longer period, the situation in Jenin camp will turn into a humanitarian catastrophe, he said.

Speaking to Arab News, Abdullah Amawi, a Palestinian resident of a refugee camp in Lebanon, said: I have family members in Jenin. We keep in touch via social media as I cannot call them directly. All the social posts I see are smoke, fires and injured residents. All I can do is pray: pray for their lives, their safety, for a continuous roof over their heads and, ultimately, freedom.

Expressing concern over the Israeli onslaught, Lynn Hastings, the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, wrote on Twitter: Airstrikes were used in the densely populated refugee camp. Several dead and injured in critical condition. Access to all injured must be ensured.

Clashes erupted in Jenin as Israel launched a massive military operation in the West Bank city on Monday, rekindling memories of a similar ground offensive carried out 21 years ago. (AFP)

A spokesman for Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, condemned the Israeli offensive as yet another war crime against our defenseless people, adding: Our Palestinian people will not kneel down, surrender, raise the white flag and will remain steadfast on his land. in the face of this brutal aggression.

In comments on Twitter on Monday, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, said: The bombardment of cities and camps by planes and the bulldozing of homes and roads is collective punishment and revenge that will only lead to new detonations of the situation.

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said the airstrikes were aimed at minimizing friction for soldiers deployed in the field. He added that the operation was aimed at ending the mentality of refuge in the refugee camps which he said housed 19 people suspected of attacks on Israelis.

In the past 24 hours, new Israeli airstrikes have been launched and thousands of troops have been stationed in Jenin in an attempt to seize weapons. According to Palestinian Health Ministry officials, eight Palestinians have died and 50 have been injured so far.

The Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the offensive is a blow to terrorists in Jenin. The IDF has released no statement to say when its operation will end, while Israeli Army Radio said it will involve 1,000 troops and dozens of drones and could last for days.

As the firefight raged between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters on Monday, the Jenin Brigades said in a statement: We will fight the occupation forces to the last breath and to the last bullet. We work together and are united from all factions and military formations.

IN SHORT The Battle of Jenin left 50 Palestinian civilians and fighters and 23 Israeli soldiers dead in April 2002.

Prior to the Israeli onslaught, a rocket was launched from the Jenin area towards an Israeli community and exploded shortly after being fired, video footage shows.

Tensions had risen in the region after an Israeli military operation on June 19 in Jenin turned deadly, with five Palestinians killed in a shootout, including a 15-year-old Palestinian woman. Dozens more were injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Jenin and Nablus were the two main targets of Israel’s Operation Breakwater, launched more than a year ago. The operation saw nightly Israeli raids and some of the fiercest clashes in the occupied territories since the second mass Palestinian uprising or Intifada.

Clashes erupted in Jenin as Israel launched a massive military operation in the West Bank city on Monday, rekindling memories of a similar ground offensive carried out 21 years ago. (AFP)

The ongoing Israeli offensive is the most intense since the Battle of Jenin, which left 50 Palestinian civilians and fighters and 23 Israeli soldiers dead in just over a week in 2002. Thirteen of the soldiers were killed in a single ambush as they tried to negotiate the trapped streets of the refugee camps.

The offensive began on April 9, 2002, when Israeli forces, supported by warplanes, overran the camp with more than 150 armored tanks and bulldozers. The assault was launched days after a Palestinian suicide bombing that killed 30 people during a large gathering for the Jewish Passover holiday.

The ensuing clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli troops lasted more than 10 days, razing much of the city of Jenin and leaving some 3,000 Palestinians homeless. Allegations have surfaced of extrajudicial executions by the Israeli military and the final death toll is still not a settled debate.

The Israeli government at the time conceived Operation Defensive Shield, the country’s largest military mobilization since 1967, as a defensive measure and response to suicide bombings inside Israel that collectively left 56 dead and hundreds of injured.

Palestinian medics transported an injured person to a hospital as Israeli forces began an assault on Jenin on Monday. (AFP)

In the period between the two offensives, successive Israeli governments, instead of treating the Palestinian Authority as a security partner, took steps that weakened it. Simultaneously, far-right settler groups have amassed political power in Israel at the expense of parties that support a two-state solution.

The result has been growing Palestinian disillusionment with the policies of the Abbas government and the growing popularity of armed groups in Jenin and Nablus, among other cities.

The past year, which has seen more than 140 Palestinian deaths, mostly in clashes or as bystanders, has proven to be the deadliest in more than a decade. Nearly 30 Israelis lost their lives during the same period.

The military operation in Jenin has so far received broad support from Israelis, with even centrist Yair Lapid expressing his support. This is a justified step against a terrorist infrastructure based on accurate, high-quality intelligence, he said on Twitter.