Campaign diaries: Donald Trump (end of June edition)





It’s been another relatively quiet week on Donald Trump’s campaign trail with a day in New Hampshire accounting for all of his public appearances. Two of the many court cases currently surrounding the former president received new updates amid a slew of polls in multiple states.

Trump had a major campaign event this week, speaking at a luncheon in Concord, NH for the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women, a powerful interest group in Granite State GOP primary politics. The event clashed with Ron DeSantis, who was campaigning 40 Minutes in Hollis. The pair traded blows, with DeSantis appearing to be making more direct attacks than he has in recent weeks. Trump spoke for an hour in a typically rambling case, hitting DeSantis over Social Security cuts, punching Biden in the Washington swamp and repeating false claims about voter fraud in 2020. While Trump has not responded to any question at Concord, he spoke to the press later in the day at the opening of a campaign office in Manchester.

As for Trump’s ongoing legal troubles, there have been updates in the cases regarding the defamation of E. Jean Carroll and classified material found at Mar-a-Lago. First, on Tuesday night, Trump’s attorneys filed a counterclaim against Carroll, alleging she defamed him. Earlier this year, Carroll successfully sued him for defamation over his allegations that the former president raped her in the 1990s. She has since launched a new defamation lawsuit following Trump’s comments to the sequel to CNN’s town hall chase. On Wednesday, a federal judge rejected attempts by Trump’s attorneys to have the second lawsuit thrown out. On the classified documents, CNN obtained and released a damning audio recording this week in which Trump can be heard showing classified documents relating to battle plans against Iran to a staffer while admitting that he had no plus the presidential privilege to do so.

There have been a series of very positive polls in several states for the Trump campaign this week. In Montana, New Hampshire, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, the picture still looks rosy, with leads between 23 and 45 points. DeSantis remains the leading (albeit distant) challenger in every state with Chris Christie, Mike Pence, Tim Scott and Nicki Haley being the only other contenders in this bloated primary field to reach numbers above 5% (but none except DeSantis reaching the double the numbers in any poll). The national chart remains fairly stable, with Trump’s lead increasing another point to 28.2 points.

While all the campaigns are ramping up operations around him, Donald Trump continues to operate on a light schedule with big events taking place about once a week. Currently, there are two other Trump events in the newspaper in Pickens, SC and Council Bluffs, IA on July 1 and July 7 respectively. Regardless of the seemingly endless legal troubles, this strategy appears to be getting the job done, as the polls remain dominant and stable, even as the likes of Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Mike Pence step up the attacks.

