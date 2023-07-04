Politics
Indonesia-Australia leaders’ meeting must not shy away from sensitive issues
Indonesian President Joko Widodo will meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney this week on his third (and possibly last) state visit to Australia, a country he once referred to as Indonesian. closest friend.
Few people would argue with the statement that the relationship is doing well. But being the closest friend requires a greater concerted effort to address areas of mistrust, as well as some degree of alignment in strategic visions, the latter of which is hard to see materializing.
Friendship between states is driven by shared strategic and material interests and deepened by understanding, both politically and through commercial and cultural ties. Despite the positive trajectory of recent years, the future of Australia-Indonesia relations is threatened with stagnation or divergence if we pursue different strategic visions for our region.
Albanians and Widodos friendly bike ride on the grounds of the Indonesian presidential palace in Bogor last year symbolized recent positive progress in the relationship. The comprehensive strategic partnership signed in 2018 was filled with many promises for future cooperation and demonstrated high aspirations for the relationship.
Following the implementation of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2020, trade and investment ties have steadily grown. And defense engagement, the foundation of the relationship, is on the rise. Bilateral ties wereimprovedin February to reflect a security relationship that has deepened over the past two years with increased dialogue and more joint training.
These developments sound even better considering that when Widodo first came to power in 2014, the relationship was still recovering from the2013 phone hacking scandal, when Australian intelligence targeted key members of Indonesia’s political elite. Ties would suffer more after Indonesia accomplished Australian drug traffickers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumuran in April 2015. In response to each incident, countries recalled their ambassadors.
Luckily, friends can only stay mad at each other for so long. Common security concerns, ranging from the rise of the Islamic State to continuing problems with human trafficking, meant that cooperation was a necessity. With a high-profile visit by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to Jakarta in November 2015, the relationship was on the mend.
There is considerable historical mistrust to overcome. For Australia, the relationship has long been haunted by the specter of Indonesia’s authoritarian past and the problem of human rights abuses. As Indonesia has grown into a flawed but still stable democracy, the lingering risks of human rights abuses are easily becoming political fodder in Australia that threatens to damage ties.
Meanwhile, Indonesians fear Australian (and American) interference in their internal affairs, rooted in the debacle that followed the fall of Indonesian leader Suharto and the referendum in Timor-Leste. While Australia has pledged to respect Indonesia’s territorial sovereignty, the historical memory of the intervention lingers. Although still very marginal, some officials are still concerned about the possibility of Australian involvement in the independence movements in West Papua.
In the face of these historic deadweights in the relationship, there have been many moments of cooperation between Australia’s support for Indonesia’s independence, the mutual provision of assistance in humanitarian crises, and cooperation in in the fight against terrorism and human smuggling.
Beyond the vagaries of certain bilateral irritants, the relationship will depend heavily on strategic calculations.
And there is the risk that the disappointment in the relationship will be compounded by divergent paths in responding to the dynamics of great power competition. In many ways, the 2020s will continue to be an era defined by power politics and tensions in the China-US rivalry.
Australian and Indonesian officials have expressed concerns about the implications of China’s rise and the prospects for great power rivalry.
Both also share a long-standing preference for continued US military, diplomatic and economic engagement in their common neighborhood. But they differ in their preferred approaches to responding to great power competition.
Australia is firmer in its preference for US leadership. With the AUKUS Security Partnership, among others, Canberra is deepening its cooperation with Washington and seeking to use the alliance as well as enhanced partnerships with other like-minded nations as an engine for greater regional stability.
Indonesia, meanwhile, has remained deeply committed to managing relations with major powers, including the United States and China, engaging them in the ASEAN-centric layers of multilateral cooperation.
These divergent approaches have created another source of tension. While Indonesian officials, including Widodo himself, seem to bewarming upto the idea that the Quad and AUKUS offer as many opportunities for Indonesia as they do challenges, this should not be confused with an overt form of endorsement of the balance between Australia and the United States against the rise of China.
Despite some concern in Jakarta about the implications of China’s growing military and economic power, there are deeper concerns about the effects of the Sino-US rivalry on Indonesia’s security, but also on its development prospects. Moreover, the China-focused minilateral deals have struck at the heart of Indonesia’s concerns about its status as a militant middle power in the Indo-Pacific.
Given its longstanding status as the first among equals within ASEAN, Indonesia has long depended on ASEAN centrality as a means of signifying its middle power credentials. The emergence of minilateral arrangements risks eroding Indonesia’s preference for ensuring that ASEAN remains the engine of regional order.
While Australia and Indonesia did not choose to be neighbors, they chose to be friends. But the test of this friendship lies in how well they can communicate their differences. Overcoming these challenges requires being prepared to discuss with each other the difficult topics that cause the most sensitivity in the bilateral relationship, including how to handle great power competition (especially the rise of China) and how to respond. to a potential crisis in the West. Papua.
