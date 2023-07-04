A question mark hangs over the PTI position in KP





Several key PTI leaders remain committed to the party since their popularity lies with it; ex-CM Pervez Khattak is likely to join another party if he is assured of a key post, or he can make his faction.

Peshawar – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership is facing cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the situation remains uncertain so far, whether the party will remain largely united or whether new factions are likely to emerge.

It should be mentioned here that Pervez Khattak, the former KP chairman of the PTI and also a former chief minister, came under fire from the party after recently declaring Imran Khan. The Nation attempted to speak to Pervez Khattak about its plans, but he did not return phone calls. The current circumstances show that Pervez Khattak is considering various options.

The first is that Pervez Khattak could join another party in case he is assured by this party of the post of chief minister of the province in the future configuration. On the other hand, some also say that Khattak is in contact with Jehangir Tareen, but there is little chance for him to join the Tareen group since his support for KP seems to be low. Instead of joining Tareen, it seems more beneficial for Khattak to make her his faction.

The PTI recently criticized Pervez Khattak for issuing a statement saying he was not in favor of Imran Khan’s revolutionary policies. There were also rumors that the PTI canceled Khattak’s grassroots membership in the party. However, Khattak remains silent so far and ponders various options to grasp the current situation.

Furthermore, the PTI has so far remained united with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with most of its key leaders in the province remaining committed to the party.

Moreover, several party leaders are still attached to the PTI since they obtained their positions and their popularity thanks to Imran Khan and they had not been in politics before Imran.

That is why they are afraid of losing space in the political arena in case they leave the PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/04-Jul-2023/question-mark-hangs-over-pti-position-in-kp

