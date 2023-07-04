Leaked operation confirms Erdogan’s support for Hamas front organizations

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish intelligence agency MT uncovered a cell of 56 members suspected of working for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, according to a operation which was leaked to the Turkish media. Sabah, a newspaper affiliated with MT, claimed on Monday that the suspects confessed to working for the Mossad and that seven people had been arrested for spying. Unpublished details of the story show that the individuals and organizations the Mossad was seeking information about are Hamas front organizations backed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Sabah report says the Israeli government has set up a Tel Aviv-based remote online operations team made up of individuals from various Middle Eastern countries. The main objective of the team is to collect biographical information, location information and IP addresses. It has been discovered that they even created fake internet news sites in different languages ​​including Arabic to support their activities. The vast intelligence network, structured as a high-level intelligence cell, is managed and directed by nine Israeli intelligence agents affiliated with the Mossad. Sabah’s story claims that MT discovered that this vast intelligence network had reached operational capabilities on an international scale.

According to the report, authored by Abdurrahman imek, who is often in the spotlight because of his alleged affiliation with MIT, Israel was secretly sending numerous spies, including Turks, to three different countries for training. The first county was Serbia, then Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and finally Thailand, all under the guise of tourist travel. A common feature of these three countries is that they do not require a visa for Turkish citizens. Therefore, the journey of these spies would end in Bangkok, where the secret Mossad training center was located.

Okan Albayrak, a Turkish citizen, reportedly received special training at the secret Mossad center in Thailand. The training covered various technical and tactical intelligence techniques, including conducting surveillance operations, evading and evading MT and counterintelligence measures and installing GPS satellite tracking devices on the vehicles.

The report said a group working for the Mossad monitored an office belonging to Hisham Younis Yahya Qafisheh, the Syrian chairman of the Trend Real Estate Investment Partnership, and the seizure of Qafisheh’s phone.

The person referred to as Hisham Younis Yahya Qafisheh in the report is actually a businessman named Hamet Aslan, who was granted Turkish citizenship by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Contrary to Sabah’s report, Aslan is not Syrian but rather a Jordanian national. He started his property investments in Turkey in 2006 and made substantial profits from the sale of numerous residential, business and commercial properties. His company is also listed on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. In 2021, the company, in a letter sent to the public disclosure platform as a legal requirement, stated that “Mr. Hisham Younis Yahya Qafisheh, the vice president of our company, has changed his name to Hamet Aslan in reason for obtaining Turkish citizenship.

It should be mentioned that Aslan waslistas a person associated with terrorism by the United States Treasury in 2022.

Sabah reported an alleged attempt by the Mossad to gather information about a charity organization called the Palestinian White Hands Association (Filistin Beyaz Eller Salk Ve Toplumsal Yardmlama Dernei). This organization, which has been confused with a Turkish association of the same name operating in Syria due to several organizations with similar names, has the mission to provide medical care in Turkey to injured Palestinians and to provide health services in areas under Hamas control. Supported by the Turkish government, this charity works closely with the Ministry of Health and the Council for Higher Education (YK). It also maintains links with private hospitals in Türkiye.

In 2021, the British daily The Times named the Palestinian Association of White Hands as one of the organizations operating in Turkey that Western intelligence sources suspect to be Hamas charities. However, he also mentioned that Erdogan had started restricting the activities of Hamas-affiliated organizations as part of his rapprochement with Israel.

Sabah’s story does not mention the exact date of the operation or the specific dates the suspects carried out the alleged espionage.

Nordic Monitor previously reported that the state-run Turkish Cooperation and Development Agency (TKA) was illegally transferring money allocated from discretionary funds to its office in Gaza for the use of Hamas by the through official travel, a senior official who worked in the now abolished Turkish Prime Minister. The ministry told Nordic Monitor. Sources from the Nordic Monitor confirmed that some of those presented as Gaza civilians were Hamas militants whose names were hidden in hospital records. Two public hospitals, in particular, have been assigned to this mission, one in Istanbul, Kartal Teaching and Research Hospital and the other in Ankara, Batkent State Hospital.

The timing of the leak of an operation allegedly involving the Mossad to a newspaper run by the Erdogan family during a period of growing rapprochement with Israel is significant enough. While the report seemingly confirms Turkey’s past support for Hamas, it also makes serious accusations against Israel without any mention of the involvement of Israeli citizens.

Experts contacted by Nordic Monitor do not see the news as merely an attempt to polish MT’s image, which is frequently seen in Turkish media. They suggest the possibility that the Mossad carried out or planned a similar operation targeting individuals affiliated with the MT. They also suggest that Ibrahim Kaln, one of Erdogan’s close associates and the new head of the MT, conveys the message that there will be no change in the MT’s position towards the Mossad.