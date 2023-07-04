Donald Trump supporter is ready to be Ron DeSantis’ running mate – SheKnows





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems even former US President Donald Trump’s biggest public supporters would “take the call” if his opponent wanted them. Specifically, we’re talking about Larry Elder Show host and presidential hopeful Larry Elder and his recent comments about being a potential running mate for Trump or his opponent Ron DeSantis.

Although he announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in April 2023, Newsweek asked him if he would be willing to be a running mate instead. “I’m running for president, I’m not running for vice-president, I’m not running for cabinet. However, in the unlikely event that I am not the party’s nominee, and if Trump or DeSantis or any of the other people call and ask me to be vice president, I will take the call. I won’t let it go to voicemail,’ he said.

So basically, if his candidacy doesn’t pan out, he’d be willing to partner with Trump or DeSantis.

“I think at some point in this long process, Republican voters are realizing that to win in November 2024, they’re going to have to unite behind a candidate with a last name other than Trump.” describes the “huge fan”. of Donald Trump,” added. “But who enough voters and swing states will vote for that we can win in November 2024, and I’m arguing that I’m that person.”

As mentioned earlier, Elder has been a huge Trump fan for years. He previously supported him in 2016 and 2020, while frequently praising the Home Alone 2 star on Twitter. Now, Elder hasn’t talked about DeSantis as much as Trump, but in May 2023 he called him an “extraordinary man” in a Facebook post.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US history.

Donald Trump’s former press secretary says she had an amazing first-hand view of how he handled classified documents with Mar-a-Lago guests

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sheknows.com/entertainment/articles/2801633/donald-trump-supporter-ron-desantis-running-mate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos