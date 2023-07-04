Politics
Prime Minister Modi will chair the SCO summit virtually today. Putin, Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif will be present
India will virtually host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting, which will bring together Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of SCO heads of state, news agency ANI reported.
Terrorism, regional security and prosperity are among the main topics on the agenda.
The mandate established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Qingadao SCO Summit in 2018 inspired the theme for India’s SCO Presidency, SECURE. S represents security, E represents economic growth, C represents connectivity, U represents unity, R represents respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and E represents environmental preservation.
This week’s rally will also include Russian President Vladimir Putin.
This comes at a time when the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is over. India criticized the conflict but did not vote in any forum against Russia.
Addressing President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan last year, Prime Minister Modi also said, “This is not the era of war”, a comment which was included in the G20 communiqué led by India.
Earlier on June 30, Prime Minister Modi spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on bilateral cooperation issues such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the G20.
The summit was invited to all SCO member countries, including China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Iran, Belarus and Mongolia have all been invited as observer states. Turkmenistan was also invited as a guest of the president, as is customary in the SCO. The Secretariat and the SCO RATS will also be represented, as well as the heads of the two organs of the SCO.
Pakistan and China have declared their desire to attend the summit, which is one of the main features of the conference.
Pakistan, which has been internationally sanctioned for harboring terrorists, is due to attend the meeting. With the Chinese assault on Galwan in 2020, there was a prolonged stalemate and large-scale military build-up against Indian positions on the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The Indian side has also deployed a large number of troops and created infrastructure for them at a rapid pace.
Ahead of his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “peace and tranquility in border areas are essential” for “normal bilateral relations” with China, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
“We strongly believe in respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, respect for the rule of law and peaceful settlement of disputes and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and determined to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” Prime Minister Modi said in his speech. interview with the American publication.
Jinping will deliver important remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit, to be hosted by India, and chart the way for the organization’s future growth, according to the Chinese ministry spokesperson. of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning.
Shehbaz Sharif will also be present at the SCO summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
The participation of the two leaders comes at a time when China has blocked a UN proposal by India and the United States to designate terrorist Lashkar-e-Taiba Sajid Mir, wanted for his involvement in the terrorist attacks. of 26/11 in Mumbai, as a global terrorist, which drew strong criticism from India.
India joined the SCO as an observer country in 2005 and became a full member at the Astana summit in 2017, marking a turning point in the country’s ties with the institution.
India has played an active and constructive role in all SCO operations over the past six years.
At the SCO meeting in Samarkand in September 2022, India took over the leadership of the SCO from Uzbekistan for the first time.
