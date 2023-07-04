May 9 and the Cult of Imran Khan





On May 9, the militant followers of a political leader’s sect waged war on the state of Pakistan, violently attacking the symbols of the state and dishonoring the monuments erected to the memory of our martyrs. The nation expects the law to take its course and that those responsible for these heinous acts will face the consequences of their actions through due process. As we all recover from the incidents of May 9, it is important to critically analyze the underlying causes of the day’s incidents and do some soul-searching as a state and a society. We have to ask ourselves how and why we allowed an individual, Mr. Imran Khan, to put his own petty interests above the people and the state of Pakistan.

Imran Khan joined politics in the 1990s; he was a celebrity/cricket star at the time. But before 2018, he did not achieve a major electoral victory at the national level. What enabled Imran Khan to become a cult leader in Pakistan?

The rise of Imran Khan cannot be explained without acknowledging the policies of the few segments of the previous mil-judicial establishments. A group of people from the military and the judiciary not only provided him with political and financial support, but also helped him with media management. They paved the way for him by ousting Mr. Nawaz Sharif from the arena.

Starting in 2011, the Imran Khan Project bombarded people with two messages. First, everyone except Imran Khan is corrupt; and two Imran Khan is an upright messiah and angelic leader. Imran received positive press while his political rivals were slandered by concerted media campaigns. Hate has been injected into people’s minds against the old parties and the path of victory has been laid for Imran Khan. GE 2018 results were manipulated and rigged in favor of Imran Khan to bring him to power. In short, with the help of his benefactors in the military and judicial establishments and with the support of much of the Pakistani media, Imran Khan has become a ruthless cult leader.

What does it mean to be a cult leader? A cult of personality arises when a leader is portrayed as larger than life through uncritical praise and flattery. Propaganda is a common vehicle used to help create personality cults. Leaders are often portrayed as superhuman, courageous, wise, and incapable of error. If a leader is considered superhuman, his followers are less likely to criticize or question his policies or challenge his power.

It is not surprising to see many learned followers of Imran Khan blindly following him and defending him, however ridiculous, contradictory or irrational. No matter what Imran Khan does, his base support base tends to justify and idealize his every action. In other words, it doesn’t matter what political position Imran Khan takes; his followers will follow him blindly. Historically, this is not new in Pakistan. Religious and spiritual leaders tend to have a cult following in Pakistan, but what makes Imran Khan extremely threatening to pluralist parliamentary democracy is his political agenda of neo-fascism and totalitarianism in Pakistan.

I would like to highlight six salient features of Imran Khan’s sectarian politics which are at odds with the constitutional democratic regime. First, Imran Khan projected himself as the cult of a redeeming and infallible leader who never admits his mistakes. As humans, we are prone to making mistakes. What makes us strong and courageous is our ability to accept our mistakes and take responsibility for our actions. For example, Mr. Nawaz Sharif and the late Mrs. Benazir Bhutto publicly acknowledged their past mistakes when they signed the Charter of Democracy (COD), which enabled Pakistan to become a parliamentary democracy.

If Imran Khan was serious about the rule of law and democracy, after his ousting from the prime minister’s office, he should have publicly apologized to those who were politically victimized and imprisoned during his tenure. On the contrary, every time he is confronted with this question, he does not even acknowledge that anyone has been victimized politically during his tenure. In other words, he never admits his mistakes because he is a cult leader driven solely by narcissism.

Second, loyalty to Imran Khan is paramount and more important than competence. Imran Khan keeps talking about meritocracy when it comes to criticizing his political rivals. But he totally ignored merit in his own nominations. For example, he appointed one of the least qualified MPAs in the Punjab Assembly as Chief Minister; it was the same in the case of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Imran Khan wants absolute control, and he appoints the least competent individuals to be able to dictate them. His kitchen cupboard was full of these sycophants.

Third, to undermine his political opponents, Imran Khan endorses myths, conspiracy theories and promotes lies. Imran concocted the imported government conspiracy theory after he was ousted from the prime minister’s office. First he blamed the United States for his ousting, then he started blaming others. He had earlier also accused Najam Sethi of rigging 30 seats in the 2013 general election without any evidence. When Mr Sethi sued him for defamation in court, he backtracked. In short, Imran will say anything he thinks will benefit him politically and hurt his opponents. Ideology and morality have no place in his world.

Fourth, Imran Khan portrays his political rivals as enemies/evil who must be crushed. Instead of seeing politics as an arena of debate, dialogue and deliberation, Imran Khan defines politics as a jihad in which he is pious and his political rivals are forces of evil. He keeps talking about the rule of law, but he is the one who used state institutions to victimize his political opponents. For example, it was under Imran Khan’s tenure when a sitting MP, Mr. Rana Sanaullah, was illegally charged with a narcotics case because he was a staunch critic of Khan’s policies. Former FIA CEO Bashir Memon has gone public how Imran Khan asked him to arrest opposition leaders over flimsy cases.

Five, Imran Khan makes his political adversaries the scapegoats for all the misfortunes of the country. Instead of acknowledging the structural problems facing Pakistan’s economic and legal systems, Imran Khan has made his political opponents scapegoats for every problem Pakistan faces when in reality the economic crisis that Pakistan is facing currently facing is largely the result of the reckless policies that Imran Khan had pursued during his tenure. He derailed the IMF program for his petty political interests and the whole nation paid a heavy price.

Sixth, Imran Khan publicly denigrates the credibility of intellectuals and journalists who raise critical questions about his policies. If you promote Imran Khan’s story, you will be declared an honest and credible journalist. If you dare to question him, you will be labeled as sold. It was under his regime that journalists were beaten (Asad Toor), kidnapped (Matiullah Jan), shot (Absar Alam) and banned (Hamid Mir, Talat Hussain, Nusrat Javeed). Not to mention that the editor of the Jang/Geo group was imprisoned under Imran Khan’s regime because his editorial policy was independent of Imran Khan’s wishes. Then there were the armies of trolls that Imran Khan introduced on social media platforms who intimidated anyone who criticized his policies.

These characteristics have enabled Imran Khan to inject hatred among his followers against anyone who disagrees with his policies. Imrans sectarian politics is captured by their famous slogan that Imran Khan is our red line. What does it mean for an individual to be a red line? This implies that if law enforcement arrested Imran Khan, his supporters would retaliate violently. In this regard, Imran Khan has created a violent militant group within his party that can fight against law enforcement.

So, when law enforcement acted on court orders, they were violently attacked by followers of the sect outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore.

Therefore, May 9 cannot be seen as a spontaneous reaction but as an inevitable result of Pakistan’s neo-fascist sectarian policy. Therefore, the main contradiction of Pakistani politics is the fight against Imran Khan’s neo-fascist sectarian politics against multi-party parliamentary democracy in Pakistan. History takes note of those who still protect Imran Khan’s neo-fascist sectarian politics versus those who resist Imran Khan’s neo-fascist politics to protect the pluralistic nature of Pakistani politics.

Imran has not only attacked this pluralist multi-party democratic system, but has also attacked the foundation of Pakistan by attacking the country’s military installations and those who have sacrificed lives for this country. But as a nation, we came together after May 9 because Imran Khan grossly overestimated the power of his followers. This larger than life syndrome has destroyed many in history and we are witnessing another episode before our eyes.

The author is the Minister of Planning, Reforms and Special Initiatives. He tweets

@betterpakistan and can be reached at:

[email protected]

