We’re way behind: Top DeSantis PAC official sounds the alarm





Calling the DeSantis campaign a clear underdog, he added: In the top four states that matter a lot, the polls are much tighter, we’re still clearly down. Were down double digits, we have some work to do.

The remarks amounted to a remarkably blunt admission of vulnerability within the ranks of a top presidential operation, contrasting with the projection of confidence that other DeSantis aides often adopt. Cortes said he believes the gap between Trump and DeSantis could be bridged once DeSantis’ personal and political story is shared more widely on the campaign trail. But he also rationalized a failed primary campaign for DeSantis by predicting that healthy competition could benefit Trump in the general election.

If we don’t win and I have every intention of winning I didn’t sign up for this to come second but if we don’t win I’ll tell you we’ll give it back President Trump best to have that kind of primary, Cortes said.

Cortes’ comment came in a conversation with the @CryptoLawyerz, an anonymous Twitter account popular with conservatives.

Asked about his comments, Cortes responded in an email that Trump has debated over two successive presidential cycles. He obviously has a lot of experience in this field. But I am confident that Governor DeSantis will exceed expectations and tell a wide audience about his incredible life, his political record and his winning program for the presidency.

He said, “Coming up against an incumbent president or a former president in the primary is always a tall order. I accepted this reality with pleasure by joining the team. All of us on Team DeSantis remain convinced that the governor has a solid path to the nomination and the best chance of any Republican of defeating Biden in the general election.

In a statement, DeSantis campaign spokesman Bryan Griffin said Ron Desantis has been underappreciated in every race he has won, and this time will be no different. Donald Trump must explain to Republican voters why he didn’t do what he now promises in his first term as president. Governor Ron DeSantis has exceeded his promises as governor and has the national vision we need to restore our country, clean up DC, and lead our great American comeback. This campaign is a marathon, not a sprint; we will be victorious.

Cortes endorsed DeSantis for the presidency in May after working on the Trump campaign in 2016 and 2020. He joined super PAC Never Back Down as an adviser and spokesperson in the same month. When discussing Twitter Spaces, Cortes called DeSantis the next natural evolution of the America First movement and said he doesn’t believe Trump is the most conservative, patriotic and populist candidate to win the general election.

I’m confident that since 2020 he hasn’t won any voters, but he’s lost quite a few, Cortes said of Trump.

In national polls, Trump has maintained a consistent double-digit lead over his 2024 rivals, none of whom have managed to capture the same kind of appeal or enthusiasm as the former president. His grip on the Republican electorate was strengthened following two indictments, one for allegedly paying secret money to a pornographic actress, the other for allegedly mishandling classified documents. And though DeSantis is seen as Trump’s biggest threat, the Florida governor has trailed Trump in national and state polls, except for a recent state poll in Wisconsin that showed the two were almost equal.

Next month, the 2024 Republican field will have the opportunity to face off in a debate hosted by the Republican National Committee and moderated by Fox News. But Trump has made it clear he is unlikely to join. Cortes said it would be a huge disservice if Trump didn’t debate. But he also suggested that DeSantis could take advantage of his absence.

Is Ron the debater that Trump is? he said. No, no he is not.

Absolutely Donald Trump is the maestro, no doubt about it. When he gets on the debate stage, you know, and standing in front of a microphone, he debates like Jack Nicklaus played golf, there’s no doubt about that, Cortes said.

Along with providing some of the most candid observations about the race within the DeSantis camp, Cortes spoke about some of the personal attacks and backlash he faced for choosing to endorse the governor of Florida over Trump.

I was honored to work for [Trump]he said.

But he added, I think we can be reasonable about his shortcomings and the way forward.

