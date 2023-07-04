Imran opposes hearing by IHC CJ – Journal





ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday expressed no confidence in the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, a day before the latter was to decide the fate of former prime ministers arguing against the Gifts trial by Toshakhana.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on May 11 adjourned the trial court hearing the Toshakhana case, a day after the latter indicted Mr Khan for concealing details of donations from the ‘State.

Following his indictment, the PTI president accused trial court judge Humayun Dilawar of being biased. His motion to transfer the case is also pending before the Chief Justice of the IHC.

On June 23, Judge Farooq reserved his decision on Mr. Khan’s motion challenging the proceedings of the Toshakhana trial. The verdict is expected to be announced on Tuesday (today).

The case is based on a complaint filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. The ECP accused Mr Khan of concealing his holdings relating to Toshakhana gifts kept by him, including in the years 2018 and 2019 when he was Prime Minister, in the declarations of assets and liabilities filed for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

In his motion, the head of the PTI attacked the Chief Justice of the IHC for not granting him permission to drive the vehicle inside the court, for not relaxing the biometric verification requirement and for not declaring his May 9 arrest illegal.

He also referred to the case of his alleged Tyrian-White daughter Jade Khan and said: An important case has been decided by two learned judges [Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir] but the learned chief justice did not authorize its publication and when one of the learned judges ordered the office to upload the judgment, it was withdrawn after a press release was issued.

According to the statement, following the order of the office of reconstruction of the said seat, the incomplete judgment was posted on the website, which was removed by order of the Chief Justice of the IHC, the petition states, adding that ‘no justification has been given to all-inclusive that once decided, the seat cannot be made for a decided matter.

He went on to say that the Chief Justice of the IHC had not authorized the transfer of the F-8 Sessions Court to the Islamabad Federal Court Complex for the hearing of Mr Khans’ cases and had him referred to another IHC judge who had extended the possibility of change of venue. out of court due to an extreme security threat.

The motion argued that the proceedings before the IHC Chief Justice would raise serious questions about his ability to consider the issues fairly and impartially and asked him to recuse himself from hearing Mr. Khans’ motions.

Posted in Dawn, July 4, 2023

