Genocide Screaming Apologies Gets Regrets

Before leaving for a brief trip to Sydney, Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo tried to reconcile. It is unlikely that he will succeed.

It’s a truism of politics: leaders whose time is up sometimes want to put away unspoken wrongs when they campaign for power.

The Indonesian Constitution limits presidents to two five-year terms. Jokowi will therefore leave the scene after the election next February.

Suddenly he was reminded that the unresolved violence of the past, which affected millions, needs attention. It’s what human rights activists have been pushing him and his predecessors to recognize and fix for decades, only to be told to forget about it and move on.

In a speech last month, Jokowi acknowledged a dozen human rights abuses since 1965. The most serious erupted that year when around half a million people were hacked or shot dead during a purge organized by the army of real or imaginary communists.

Their mutilated corpses were thrown into rivers and ravines, with families fearing they would be picked up for burial for fear of being painted red.

As with the Holocaust, there have been Holocaust deniers. However, an award-winning young Australian researcher Doctor Jess Melvin conclusively proved that the massacre was a genocide orchestrated by the second president and former army general Soeharto.

Seventh President Jokowi has spent the past nine years delivering on his legacy with much-needed infrastructure projects like toll roads and new rail lines, all leading into the future.

The past is painful and more difficult to repair. Too many festering wounds for too long. Millions of families with parents thought to be on the left have been affected. Even now, some relatives of the victims are afraid to speak to reporters for fear that the culprits will seek revenge.

Jokowi has announced a program to review the issues, which at first glance appears to be an honest attempt to settle unfinished business. However, a careful reading shows that this will only please the alleged perpetrators.

These include presidential candidate and disgraced former general Prabowo Subianto, who was allegedly implicated in the persecution and disappearance of dissident students in 1998. Hell will be no court. There is also no question of compensation, only memorials in the parks.

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfoud MD said that the rights of victims would be respected simultaneously by the ministries and government agencies involved in the process.

In the recommendation for a non-judicial resolution, there is no apology from the government to the public because of the incidents; however, the government acknowledges that the incidents occurred, and the government regrets that the incidents occurred,

His conditional declaration cries out the absence of political will; it maintains the model of seeing the disease but not curing it.

In 1993 the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas-HAM) was set up by the Soeharto government to appease the UN.

Reports of the alleged abuse threatened the republic’s international reputation as a bargain for investors. Foreign shareholders became sensitive and requiring social responsibility.

Since then, the Commission has produced reports that have shaken consciences but not the levers of power. THE Indonesian Law Reviewcommented that Komnas HAM does not have the power to solve the problem of gross human rights violations. It cannot force companies to participate in its investigations or to participate in mediation.

In a whiff of post-Revolution the government cleanup has begun a truth and reconciliation commission (KKR) to resolve human rights cases.It lasted two years before a 2006 court declared it unconstitutional. There was no replacement.

State-sanctioned brutality clashes with Indonesia’s image as a progressive nation of moderates. A medium that is often recycled cliche labels people as the friendliest and most cheerful in the world.

This overworked claim makes no sense in an archipelago of 275 million people. Many are indeed good people and a few outright villains – a reality not exclusive to Indonesia.

There have been other attacks since the 1965-66 genocide, including that of 1982-85 Petrus (murder mystery), overnight killings of thousands of suspected criminals whose bodies were left in the streets warning others not to challenge authority.

In 1998, several hundred Chinese, mostly ethnic, were raped and murdered in the chaos that followed Suharto’s fall. Student activists reportedly arrested and tortured – at least 13gone when Prabowo commanded the troops involved.

There were other secret murders and bashings that were never prosecuted. One of the few Indonesian words absorbed by English reflects these terrors – to go wild.

Jokowi made his pseudo-reconciliation announcement at the site of a demolished torture center in Aceh province. A guerrilla insurgency between 1976 and 2005 claimed the lives of 15,000 civilians and soldiers as Jakarta failed to crush the separatist movement GAM (Free Aceh Movement) by force.

australian university Dr Damien Kingsburywas closely involved in the Helsinki peace talks which eventually settled the dispute giving Aceh some autonomy.

Amnesty International Executive Director Usman Hamid would have been stressed that a non-judicial resolution of ignored atrocities must not negate the State’s obligation to respect the victims’ right to reveal the truth.

The accountability of perpetrators is an important element in resolving cases of gross human rights violations.

It will not happen. Much of the blood on their khaki is dead, but their descendants remain determined to hide the stains.

When announcing his last attempt to correct The President said the aim was to: Heal the nation’s wounds as a result of past grave human rights abuses that have left behind a heavy burden for the victims and the families of the victims. These wounds must be healed quickly so that we can move forward.

There were more than 40 Truth and Reconciliation Commissions around the world over the past three decades. The most successful was in South Africa, led by Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Jokowi’s latest attempt at healing is not based on telling the truth.