New Zealand spy agencies avoid questions over classified Donald Trump documents





Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal charges relating to suppressing classified documents and lying about it. Photo: AFP

New Zealand spy agencies refuse to comment on classified Five Eyes documents taken in the case against Donald Trump.

The indictment against the former US president contained images of the documents spilled on the floor of Trump’s resort at Mar-a-Lago.

A photo from the US Department of Justice shows some of the spilled equipment on the ground at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Photo: AFP

New Zealand is a member, alongside the United States, of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group.

“One of the most striking images of the document is a photo of a box of top secret national security documents that, in 2021, had spilled onto the floor of an accessible Mar-a-Lago storage room. to many station employees,” the New York Times reported.

“The files bore restrictive ‘five-eye’ classification marks, indicating that they could only be viewed by officials with the highest security clearances issued by the United States and its closest allies.”

When asked if they feared security had been breached, local spy agencies did not respond.

“It’s not something the NZIC [New Zealand intelligence community] would comment,” the agencies told RNZ.

“Any questions relating to the indictment should be directed to authorities of the appropriate jurisdiction in the United States.”

In Australia, another Five Eyes member, Foreign Secretary Penny Wong, was also questioned by local media last month but said it was up to the United States to deal with it.

Last month, Trump pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully retained national security documents when he left office and lied to officials seeking to retrieve them.

Trump’s plea, filed with U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman in federal court in Miami, sets up a legal battle likely to unfold over the coming months as he campaigns to win back the presidency in the November election. 2024. Experts say it could be a year or more before a trial takes place.

