Xi: Promoting the progress of mankind

President Xi Jinping on Monday called for the implementation of the Global Civilization Initiative, saying China stands ready to work with all parties to uphold the common values ​​of mankind, namely peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, and to jointly promote the progress of human civilization. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to the Third Dialogue on Intercivilizational Exchanges and Mutual Learning and the First World Conference of Sinologists. The dual event opened Monday in Beijing. Xi said in the message that over the long history of mankind, nations around the world have created civilizations with their own unique characteristics. Equal exchanges and mutual learning among various civilizations will provide solid spiritual guidance to meet the challenges of the times and achieve common development for mankind, he said. Xi called for efforts for cultural exchange to transcend estrangement, mutual learning to transcend confrontation, and inclusiveness to transcend feelings of superiority. He expressed the hope that sinologists from various countries will act as messengers connecting Chinese civilization and civilizations around the world, and strive to promote cultural exchanges and enhance understanding, friendship and cooperation. cultural. The event, whose theme was “the implementation of the Global Civilization Initiative to create a new vision of modernization,” was organized by the China Association for International Understanding. More than 300 representatives from nearly 80 countries participated in the event, including political leaders, cultural figures and sinologists. Vice President Han Zheng also attended the meeting and delivered a speech. The Global Civilization Initiative, proposed by Xi in March at the CPC high-level meeting in dialogue with global political parties, called for respecting the diversity of civilizations, upholding the common values ​​of humanity, promoting the heritage and innovation of civilizations and strengthening exchanges and cooperation between peoples. The initiative is widely hailed as another major public good provided to the world by China after the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, proposed by Xi in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Foreign participants at Monday’s event hailed the Global Civilization Initiative, saying it will inject new and strong energy into the common development and progress of human society in a world strewn with multiple challenges and crises. As the world faces increasing challenges, countries with different cultures have more reason to promote dialogue and consultation to resolve global issues, they said. Simplice Mathieu Sarandji, executive secretary of the United Hearts Movement party and president of the National Assembly of the Central African Republic, said that in today’s world, in which the futures of different countries are increasingly intertwined, it is important to seek the inclusion and coexistence of civilizations and to promote exchanges and mutual learning. Alice Lau Kiong Yieng, a member of the Central Executive Committee of the Democratic Action Party and Deputy Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives, described the Global Civilization Initiative as a “visionary project that advances human civilization”. She said the initiative identifies the strength of unity in diversity and lights the way to the future of mutual respect and understanding. Colin Patrick Mackerras, a sinologist and professor emeritus at Griffith University in Australia, criticized some Western countries for preaching that their civilizations are superior to others, and said various civilizations are equal and should learn from each other.

