Politics
Ensuring last mile delivery of programmes: Prime Minister tells ministers at Cabinet meeting, says government working for Vision 2047
Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah during the Union Council of Ministers meeting. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)
At the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that unlike other parties and governments, his comrades should not be myopic and his government was working for the next 25 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the newly built convention center at the Pragati Maidan on Monday and asked his ministers to ensure the last mile delivery of BJP’s social welfare programs.
The meeting which lasted nearly five hours and was fruitful “as ministers exchanged views on various policy-related issues,” Prime Minister Modi said in a Tweet.
According to News18 sources, Prime Minister Modi spoke for around 20 minutes in an inspirational speech.
Everyone is talking about now or next year but our government must work with the vision for the next 25 years which is 2047, sources familiar with the details of the meeting told us.
Modi further said that there are many Modi government welfare schemes that have beneficiaries across the country, and these must continue until the last beneficiary can access these benefits. “
Simply launching the schemes and implementing them is not enough. Ministers must reach out and ensure their last mile delivery from district level, to state and national level,” Modi added.
These programs, Modi added, should be discussed at the lowest level of party workers and should be discussed with citizens.
Prime Minister Modi stressed that unlike other parties and governments in the past, his team should not be myopic.
While many political parties are focusing on 2024, our government is working for India for the next 25 years,” he said.
The past 50 years have been very important in India’s democracy and history and have a great story to tell about India’s growth. Equal effort must be given and work must be done on a mission mode to ensure a glorious India in the next 50 years, the Prime Minister further underscored.
The Prime Minister also underlined that voters of today and times to come are smart. These voters would be well informed of their rights and privileges and would be demanding of any government. Therefore, it would be important for any government, including his own, to live up to expectations. The Prime Minister again stressed the need to adopt technology at a rapid pace.
Apart from this, the Prime Minister also told his ministers to focus on capital investment in various departments to give impetus to India’s financial growth.
Several presentations were made during the meeting, including one by the Indian Foreign Minister on Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to the United States and Egypt.
He hailed this as a massive milestone for Brand India, including the partnerships he forged while visiting Modis,
Apart from this, a presentation was also made by the Secretary of Defense and the Department of Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Finance.
The meeting brought together cabinet ministers, ministers of state and independent ministers and several government officials.
Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal were also present.
Senior officials from the Cabinet Secretariat, the Union Home Secretary and senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office were among the other attendees
