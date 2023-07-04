The uncertainty of the army and the resurgence of Nawaz Sharif





In recent times, it has become extremely difficult to predict political developments in Pakistan. A few decades ago, the three A’s were openly said to rule Pakistan, America, Allah and the military. While the latter two hold the same status even today, America has indeed lost the clout it once had in the halls of power in Rawalpindi. These days, even the military seems to be on uncertain ground. Let us recall an interesting news item published a few days ago which announced that the Pakistani army had taken measures on Monday, June 26 against several officers, including the dismissal of three officers including a lieutenant-general! This was part of the military’s process of self-accountability regarding the events of May 9, 2023. On that fateful day, military installations were targeted by protesters following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The army’s internal investigation blamed numerous officers, both senior and junior.

It was unthinkable a few years ago. The Pakistani army dismisses a lieutenant-general in service for perhaps political inclinations! It was and is shocking, because in Pakistan, politics and the military go hand in hand. From its inception, the military has played an important role in the political life of Pakistan, beginning with General Ayub Khan who was invited in 1953 to join the civilian cabinet as Minister of Defence. Five years later, Ayub Khan staged a coup and remained in power until March 1969. Then came Gen Yahya Khan, Zia-ul-Haq, Pervez Musharrafa long list indeed. Whether directly or indirectly, the military has always called the game Pakistan.

A year ago, the military engineered the removal of Imran Khan and installed Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The current term of the National Assembly of Pakistan will end in August 2023 and according to the Constitution, elections will be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the lower house i.e. in mid-October . The last general elections were held in July 2018. Given Imran Khan’s current popularity, the army fears that he will return to power, which is unacceptable for the army as they are used to having a puppet in the prime minister’s chair. Any politician who seizes power with a popular mandate is a big no for the Pakistani military.

To checkmate Imran Khan, the army seems to have decided to go get Nawaz Sharif [74] back in the ring. Only last month, Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a law limiting the length of lawmakers’ recusal, paving the way for exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return to politics.

Interestingly, the same Nawaz Sharif was once a blue-eyed army boy and served as Prime Minister of Pakistan three times. However, in 2017 he fell out of favor and was ousted over corruption allegations. As a result, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had barred him from politics for life. Not only that, he was later sentenced to seven years in prison. He was serving seven years in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore in the Al-Azizia corruption case before he left for London for medical treatment. He has been in London ever since and leads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz family. [PML-N] backstage party.

As the army needed a politician to succeed Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan was favored by the army and was appointed Prime Minister in 2018. Imran Khan, the most popular cricketer of his time, became the first Prime Minister to be removed from office by a vote of no confidence in April 2022. Four months later he was charged under heinous anti-terrorism laws and in October 2022 he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan . On May 9, 2023, he was arrested for corruption. Protests have erupted across Pakistan which have led to the arrest of tens and thousands of his supporters. This episode completely soured relations between Imran Khan and Army.

When the army does not want to take power directly, it selects a politician of its choice. Years ago, the army used Nawaz against Benazir Bhutto, then the same army used politician Imran Khan, a cricketer, to upstage Sharif. Now, it looks like the military wants to back Nawaz Sharif again to get ahead of Imran Khan whose popularity is skyrocketing day by day. The army does not want to organize a coup for its own reasons, but wants to control all the levers of power through a prime minister of its choice.

This time, experienced and weather-beaten, Nawaz Sharif appears to be taking cautious steps. It is reported that he had met with Asif Ali Zardari, former President of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates to decide on the timing of the upcoming general elections as well as their respective share in the future configuration of power. Let’s not forget that Zardari is an important leader of the Pakistan People’s Party [PPP]the political party founded by the legendary late Zulfikhar Ali Bhutto.

It is more than clear that Nawaz Sharif will be the main militant of the PML-N in the next general elections. But it is not yet clear whether he will contest the election as corruption charges are still pending against him. In Pakistan, it is not difficult to unravel the court cases that entangle politicians once they return to power. The same will happen in the case of Nawaz Sharif who is currently getting red carpet treatment from the establishment.

(Professor Avinash Kolhe, Mumbai)

