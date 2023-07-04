Change of Australian visa for a country





Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo will land in Australia for a brief 36-hour visit on Monday evening. Photo: Dita Alangkara / POOL / AFP A relaxation of visa requirements for Indonesian business travelers is expected to be announced as Australia seeks to strengthen economic ties, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has confirmed. President Joko Widodo landed in Sydney for a brief 36-hour visit for talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, focused on boosting trade, regional security and climate change. Speaking ahead of the meeting, Senator Wong said the government would relax its visa rules for business travelers from the neighboring country. It’s one of the things that’s been consistently brought up with us, she told ABC Radio National. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Indonesia last June, where President Joko Widodo gave him a tour of the palace grounds in a horse-drawn carriage. Photo: AAP Image/Pool, Alex Ellinghausen One of the things we are focusing on is how to improve our economic ties. Clearly, Indonesia is a growing economic powerhouse and will be over the next decade. We want to make sure that we are partners in this. The focus will therefore be on the economy and economic relations. As part of this you will see some visa changes to ensure we are making business travel easier. Mr Albanese will have formal one-on-one talks with Mr Widodo at Taronga Zoo before visiting a Sumatran tiger exhibit. The leaders of the two nations are also expected to discuss regional security issues, tensions in the region and the AUKUS partnership. Indonesia criticized the AUKUS security pact, under which Australia would acquire eight nuclear-powered submarines, when it was first signed in 2021. Mr Widodo told the Nine newspapers ahead of his whirlwind visit to Sydney that he had now accepted Canberra’s decision. Senator Wong said the federal government is aware of Indonesia’s fears that the pact could lead to the proliferation of nuclear materials in the region. We share the same motivations, we want a peaceful and stable region, and we acquired the new submarine capability and participated in AUKUS with that goal in mind, she said. Asked if Australia would ask Indonesia to allow nuclear submarines in its waters, the foreign secretary said the government was not currently focusing on such operational issues. The story continues The two often describe each other as good friends. Photo: Dita Alangkara / POOL / AFP) Mr Widodo, whose presidential term ends in February, also expressed his hopes of striking a historic deal with Australia on electric vehicles in Sydney, which he says can make the countries major players in a industry largely dominated by China. He says Nine Diaries he hoped the trip would end with an agreement for the neighbors to team up on batteries. The two leaders will speak to the media after their annual leaders’ meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.news.yahoo.com/pm-welcome-good-friend-down-061400047.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos