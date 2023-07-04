Politics
PM Modi discusses policy issues with ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the new convention center in Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 leaders’ summit on September 9-10, to discuss policy issues.
“A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on various policy-related issues,” Modi tweeted shortly after the four-hour meeting ended.
“During today’s meeting, topics such as Vision 2047, development works, steps to move India forward and infrastructure development were discussed,” the Union Minister said afterwards. , Meenakshi Lekhi, to the media.
During these meetings, certain ministries usually make a presentation of their work, with the Prime Minister sharing his point of view.
Monday’s meeting comes amid heightened buzz over a likely cabinet reshuffle following a series of BJP leadership meetings. On June 28, Modi held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chairman JP Nadda and Party Organizing Secretary BL Santhosh, among others, to take stock of the organizational and political affairs. The BJP has made hectic preparations for several state elections scheduled for this year, including those in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.
Sources said that during Monday’s meeting, the Prime Minister spoke in detail about his recent official trips to the United States and Egypt. There was also a presentation on these visits,” they said.
Modi spoke in detail about the upcoming G20 summit and the need for every minister to take it seriously, sources said. It is learned that he reiterated that the government is focusing on the roadmap of 2047, when India will complete 100 years of independence, specifically mentioning infrastructure development in this context.
According to sources, two Powerpoint presentations were made during the meeting: on the infrastructure sector and capital expenditure, and on the “India 2047” vision.
If a cabinet reshuffle is to be carried out, the run-up to the monsoon session of parliament, which begins on July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise. Sources said Modi may make changes in his ministry to breathe freshness into departments that have failed to live up to his expectations. The changes also help the government eliminate the fatigue factor, they said.
Speculation is rife that the BJP leadership is planning to bring some senior leaders from its state units, both in government and the party, to the Center.
Since the opposition is likely to raise the question of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to corner the government in the next monsoon session, Lekhi earlier today called UCC a welcome step and said women in the country deserve equality. “It’s a welcome step and I’m glad it was done while our government is here…the women of this country deserve equality and justice, regardless of their religion…” she declared.
Among the bills expected during the short session that will likely last 17 working days are the long-awaited Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, as well as the to replace the Delhi National Capital Territory Government (Amendment) Ordinance. .
Lekhi also said the monsoon session will start in the old parliament building, and “as” the new building is ready, the session will be moved there.
With contributions from Harikishan Sharma
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-discusses-policy-issues-with-ministers-8699710/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi discusses policy issues with ministers
- Change of Australian visa for a country
- Millions of U.S. borrowers prepare for student debt repayment
- From Monchi to Murtough: Rising Power of Football Executive Class | Football
- Cardi B flaunts her perfect curves in black dress at Paris Fashion Week amid Offset cheating allegations
- A 4.7-magnitude earthquake hits the Kargil district of Ladakh
- The uncertainty of the army and the resurgence of Nawaz Sharif
- Erdogan says Sweden must stop harboring ‘terrorists’ for NATO bid
- John Cena Pitches London To Stadium
- MCC suspends three members after altercation with Australian players in Lord’s Long Room
- Naga Chaitanya hints at menswear with his airport look in smart casual outfits; VIDEO
- Could small molecule drugs treat rare liver diseases?