PM Modi discusses policy issues with ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the new convention center in Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 leaders’ summit on September 9-10, to discuss policy issues.

“A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on various policy-related issues,” Modi tweeted shortly after the four-hour meeting ended.

“During today’s meeting, topics such as Vision 2047, development works, steps to move India forward and infrastructure development were discussed,” the Union Minister said afterwards. , Meenakshi Lekhi, to the media.

During these meetings, certain ministries usually make a presentation of their work, with the Prime Minister sharing his point of view.

Monday’s meeting comes amid heightened buzz over a likely cabinet reshuffle following a series of BJP leadership meetings. On June 28, Modi held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chairman JP Nadda and Party Organizing Secretary BL Santhosh, among others, to take stock of the organizational and political affairs. The BJP has made hectic preparations for several state elections scheduled for this year, including those in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Union Council of Ministers meeting at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Sources said that during Monday’s meeting, the Prime Minister spoke in detail about his recent official trips to the United States and Egypt. There was also a presentation on these visits,” they said.

Modi spoke in detail about the upcoming G20 summit and the need for every minister to take it seriously, sources said. It is learned that he reiterated that the government is focusing on the roadmap of 2047, when India will complete 100 years of independence, specifically mentioning infrastructure development in this context.

According to sources, two Powerpoint presentations were made during the meeting: on the infrastructure sector and capital expenditure, and on the “India 2047” vision.

If a cabinet reshuffle is to be carried out, the run-up to the monsoon session of parliament, which begins on July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise. Sources said Modi may make changes in his ministry to breathe freshness into departments that have failed to live up to his expectations. The changes also help the government eliminate the fatigue factor, they said.

Speculation is rife that the BJP leadership is planning to bring some senior leaders from its state units, both in government and the party, to the Center.

Since the opposition is likely to raise the question of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to corner the government in the next monsoon session, Lekhi earlier today called UCC a welcome step and said women in the country deserve equality. “It’s a welcome step and I’m glad it was done while our government is here…the women of this country deserve equality and justice, regardless of their religion…” she declared.

Among the bills expected during the short session that will likely last 17 working days are the long-awaited Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, as well as the to replace the Delhi National Capital Territory Government (Amendment) Ordinance. .

Lekhi also said the monsoon session will start in the old parliament building, and “as” the new building is ready, the session will be moved there.

With contributions from Harikishan Sharma